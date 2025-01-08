A Rugged, Hidden Hike In Arizona Yields The Best Views Of Lake Mead, The Hoover Dam, And Snow-Capped Peaks

When you think of Lake Mead, along the Arizona-Nevada border, activities like boating or fishing probably come to mind. But have you considered tackling a challenging, scenic hike? Exploring this way might actually be the better option, since Lake Mead National Recreation Area is known as the deadliest National Park in the United States. It's also incredibly popular, drawing nearly 6 million visitors every year. For this particular hike, though, timing is everything — plan your trip for winter or early spring, when the crowds thin out and the temperatures are cooler. After all, most visitors flock here in summer to escape Arizona's relentless heat.

When you think of hiking in Arizona, iconic spots like the Grand Canyon or saguaro-studded vistas near Phoenix and Tucson might come to mind. But the terrain here is something entirely different. At the summit, you'll be rewarded with sweeping views of Lake Mead, Hoover Dam, and, depending on the season, snow-capped mountains on the horizon. Along the way, the rugged beauty of volcanic rock shapes the dark-capped mesas of Fortification Hill, the stunning destination for this hike.