Hidden Along The Colorado River Is An Ethereal Arizona Trail With America's 'Best Natural Hot Springs'

To begin your adventure to the Arizona Hot Springs, you'll head to the trailhead, about a 10-minute drive from the Hoover Dam, where it's conveniently accessed off of a highway. There are actually two different trails leading to the hot springs: The Arizona Hot Springs Canyon Trail and the slightly longer White Rock Canyon Trail. These trails intertwine near the hot springs, where hikers can use a ladder to cross between the paths. The main Arizona Hot Springs Trail is about 5 miles roundtrip and takes 2.5 hours on average to complete, according to AllTrails. It has an elevation gain of nearly 1,000 feet.

Arizona, with its scenic locations like Saguaro National Park, is a state known for stunning desert landscapes. As you trek along the trail, you'll be enveloped by canyon walls that rise dramatically around you. The landscape is dotted with desert flora like indigo bush and rock nettle, contrasted against volcanic rock. You'll pass small waterfalls, with the sound of flowing water offering soothing background noise for the hike.

While the trail offers incredible rewards, it's important to keep safety in mind. The National Park Service rates this hike as "strenuous," and it's important to come prepared. There are no water refill stations along the way, so make sure to carry plenty of water for the entire hike. Hiking during the summer heat is not recommended, and the trail may even be closed for safety. While the hike can be challenging, the beauty and the reward of the hot springs makes it well worth the effort.