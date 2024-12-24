Hidden Along The Colorado River Is An Ethereal Arizona Trail With America's 'Best Natural Hot Springs'
Arizona is known for its incredible hiking destinations, like Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed destinations in the state, and the magnificent Grand Canyon, where you can sleep in a safari tent at a glamping resort. A less popular, but equally noteworthy trail winds through a striking canyon toward the Colorado River. As hikers make their way down the path, they're treated to panoramic views of the surrounding desert landscape, towering canyon walls, and the occasional wildlife sighting. But just next to the river, a hidden gem awaits — expansive, natural hot springs.
Ranked the "best natural hot springs in the U.S." by the travel blog My Feet Will Lead Me, the Arizona Hot Springs — also known as the Ringbolt Hot Springs — offers a rare opportunity to take a soothing dip in naturally warmed waters among sweeping rock formations. The springs' out-of-the-way location and somewhat challenging access trail keeps the site pleasantly uncrowded. The Arizona (Ringbolt) Hot Springs Trail zigzags through rocky terrain and narrow canyon passages, making it a more difficult but highly rewarding excursion.
Hiking to the Arizona Hot Springs
To begin your adventure to the Arizona Hot Springs, you'll head to the trailhead, about a 10-minute drive from the Hoover Dam, where it's conveniently accessed off of a highway. There are actually two different trails leading to the hot springs: The Arizona Hot Springs Canyon Trail and the slightly longer White Rock Canyon Trail. These trails intertwine near the hot springs, where hikers can use a ladder to cross between the paths. The main Arizona Hot Springs Trail is about 5 miles roundtrip and takes 2.5 hours on average to complete, according to AllTrails. It has an elevation gain of nearly 1,000 feet.
Arizona, with its scenic locations like Saguaro National Park, is a state known for stunning desert landscapes. As you trek along the trail, you'll be enveloped by canyon walls that rise dramatically around you. The landscape is dotted with desert flora like indigo bush and rock nettle, contrasted against volcanic rock. You'll pass small waterfalls, with the sound of flowing water offering soothing background noise for the hike.
While the trail offers incredible rewards, it's important to keep safety in mind. The National Park Service rates this hike as "strenuous," and it's important to come prepared. There are no water refill stations along the way, so make sure to carry plenty of water for the entire hike. Hiking during the summer heat is not recommended, and the trail may even be closed for safety. While the hike can be challenging, the beauty and the reward of the hot springs makes it well worth the effort.
Rest your muscles in pools warmed by the Earth
When you reach the natural springs, you'll see that they're divided into four pools ranging in temperature from 92 degrees to over 100 degrees of blissful warmth. The pools, which are about waist-deep, provide a relaxing haven to rest your muscles and soak up the stunning views of the canyon around you. While the water is safe for soaking, try not to let the water get into your mouth or nose due to a risk of harmful amoebas.
Hot springs are naturally heated through a dynamic process that begins far below their surface. Deep underground, the Earth heats water through geothermal energy. The water then rises to the surface through cracks in the rock, creating pools. The water of natural hot springs is rich in minerals like sulfur and calcium, giving it unique health-boosting properties. The springs can help improve blood circulation and soothe skin irritations, among other health benefits.
While the springs are an excellent destination for a day hike, they're also an ideal spot for an overnight adventure. You can set up camp along the Colorado River and spend the evening stargazing in the quiet desert. If you're looking for more to explore, Lake Mead, a popular national park, is just under a 15-minute drive away, offering water activities like boating and kayaking. For history and culture buffs, a 1.5-hour drive south will bring you to Grapevine Canyon, where you can see petroglyphs etched by Indigenous people over 800 years ago.