The World's 'Second Coolest Street' Is A Historic Hong Kong Shopping Destination Full Of Unique Finds

If you're considering places in Asia to add to your travel bucket list, you can't go wrong with a trip to Hong Kong at some point in your life. The lively, vibrant, and historical city is chock full of fascinating places to go, amazing places to shop, and excellent food –– although visitors should still avoid the "three T's" while in China (three subjects that tourists shouldn't mention to locals in polite company). When you're in Hong Kong, one of the best places to visit has to be the famous Hollywood Road, one of the oldest paved streets in the city that was named the second coolest street in the world in 2024 (via TimeOut).

TimeOut named Hollywood Road one of the coolest streets across the globe (second only to Melbourne's High Street) thanks to its storied past, rich cultural offerings, and hip places to go for both locals and visitors alike. The 1-kilometer (3,200-foot) street was once a major spot for trade back when Hong Kong was a British colony. Today, it's one of the best areas for finding souvenirs and antiques, viewing beautiful art in galleries (or on the street), and enjoying Hong Kong's incredible food and nightlife scene. Hollywood Road is located between the Sheung Wan and Central districts on Hong Kong Island (which is an island just off the coast of the main city of Hong Kong). You can easily grab a taxi to take you there from anywhere in Hong Kong, or you can take the train to the Central Station along the city's Mass Transit Railway (MTR). This station is one of the most popular to start before walking the road towards Sheung Wan.