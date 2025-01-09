The World's 'Second Coolest Street' Is A Historic Hong Kong Shopping Destination Full Of Unique Finds
If you're considering places in Asia to add to your travel bucket list, you can't go wrong with a trip to Hong Kong at some point in your life. The lively, vibrant, and historical city is chock full of fascinating places to go, amazing places to shop, and excellent food –– although visitors should still avoid the "three T's" while in China (three subjects that tourists shouldn't mention to locals in polite company). When you're in Hong Kong, one of the best places to visit has to be the famous Hollywood Road, one of the oldest paved streets in the city that was named the second coolest street in the world in 2024 (via TimeOut).
TimeOut named Hollywood Road one of the coolest streets across the globe (second only to Melbourne's High Street) thanks to its storied past, rich cultural offerings, and hip places to go for both locals and visitors alike. The 1-kilometer (3,200-foot) street was once a major spot for trade back when Hong Kong was a British colony. Today, it's one of the best areas for finding souvenirs and antiques, viewing beautiful art in galleries (or on the street), and enjoying Hong Kong's incredible food and nightlife scene. Hollywood Road is located between the Sheung Wan and Central districts on Hong Kong Island (which is an island just off the coast of the main city of Hong Kong). You can easily grab a taxi to take you there from anywhere in Hong Kong, or you can take the train to the Central Station along the city's Mass Transit Railway (MTR). This station is one of the most popular to start before walking the road towards Sheung Wan.
You can find loads of shopping and places to eat on Hollywood Road in Hong Kong
One of the main reasons why visitors stop at Hollywood Road during their trips is to shop, especially if you're looking for antiques or unique souvenirs to take home. There are several antique shops and gift shops on this street, so feel free to take your time exploring whatever catches your eye. While these shops feature traditional Chinese artifacts, you'll also find vintage clothing, beauty products, fashion, jewelry, record stores, and more. Be sure to stop at Goods of Desire, a chic, Hong Kong-born home and fashion brand that's particularly well-known for its Hollywood Road storefront. You'll also see a few side streets off of Hollywood Road that are also worth exploring, especially a popular flea market on Upper Lascar Row (sometimes called Cat Street), where you'll find even more antiques and vintage treasures and traditional Chinese goods.
It probably comes as no surprise that Hong Kong is also one of the best destinations in Asia for foodies. One of the reasons Hollywood Road gained its superlative at TimeOut was because of its excellent restaurants and bars, ranging from Michelin-starred establishments like the Tate Dining Room to eclectic, modern eateries like Busan Night. Many restaurants feature traditional cuisine from China, as well as fusion from other places around the world like France, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and more. Some of the most popular bars include Maggie Choo's and Lockdown. Hollywood Road is also home to tea shops, cafés, and bakeries.
Hong Kong's Hollywood Road is a treasure trove of historical landmarks and art
The most common place to start when visiting Hollywood Road is to visit the Stone Slab Street on Pottinger Street (which crosses with one end of Hollywood Road in the Central district). This is one of the oldest parts of Hollywood Road, and although it looks quite steep, it is safe for pedestrians who don't mind a little incline. Man Mo Temple is also a must-see for history buffs. The Taoist temple was built in the 1860s and features incredible artifacts from the Qing Dynasty (including furniture and beautiful stone and wooden carvings throughout). The temple is also unique for its many pieces of spiral, bell-shaped incense that are suspended from the ceiling for visitors to make offerings. Visitors should inform themselves of local customs before entering any temples and wear appropriate clothing.
Hollywood Road is also full of colorful murals and street art that you shouldn't miss while you're hunting for antique treasures or enjoying a night out. In addition to murals that are easy to spot as you tour the street, you can pop into one of Hollywood Road's art galleries, such as the Kwai Fung Him Gallery, which is an excellent place to check out work from contemporary, up-and-coming Chinese artists. Or take a look at photography at La Galerie Paris 1839 or view exhibitions at the Liang Yi Museum. Some galleries and museums may be free but could also offer guided tours that need to be booked in advance for a ticket fee. If you're planning a trip to Hong Kong, be sure to check out our guide on the times of year to avoid when visiting China.