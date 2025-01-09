New York's 'Smallest Museum' Offers Oddly Thought-Provoking Exhibits Inside An Elevator Shaft
Tucked away in Cortlandt Alley in Lower Manhattan, Mmuseumm is one of New York City's most unique and intriguing attractions. To the untrained eye, it appears to be nothing more than a nondescript elevator shaft in Tribeca. But step inside, and you'll find a quirky collection of stories housed in one of the city's most unusual museums. While New York City has a wealth of underrated, memorable museums, Mmuseumm carves out a special place by embracing the odd, overlooked, and downright peculiar. And unlike the bustling galleries of the Met, Mmuseumm's intimate space ensures you'll never have to jostle for a view — it only fits three visitors at a time.
Housed in a repurposed freight elevator, Mmuseumm focuses on "object journalism," using everyday items to tell thought-provoking stories about culture, history, and politics. Founded by filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie (of "Uncut Gems" fame) and curator Alex Kalman, the museum's ethos reflects the unexpected charm of its Tribeca location, a New York hotspot for celebrity sightings. What kind of objects might you find here? Think: everyday items with surprising stories, turning the ordinary into something to dwell on.
Curious artifacts at Mmuseumm
A visit to Mmuseumm is like diving into a time capsule of cultural oddities. Past exhibits have included a Trump-branded vodka bottle, a handmade business card for a drug supplier, and (allegedly) one of the shoes thrown at George W. Bush in Baghdad in 2008. These objects are pinned to the walls of the elevator shaft with metal tacks, presented like relics in a scientific study. Since its opening in 2012, Mmuseumm has displayed an ever-changing rotation of items that may seem odd or banal, but sometimes that's the point. "There's always been a great joy and curiosity in looking around and documenting life as we see it," Kalman said in Thrillist. Often, the objects displayed might be something you would find on the street, not realizing there's a whole story behind it. Take, for example, a series of food order receipts, which are, in fact, the last meals requested by inmates on death row.
The museum's discreet location mirrors its ethos: Just as the alley elevator shaft is easy to overlook, so too are the stories behind many of the objects. "I wanted a small space that people would discover, very much like the objects themselves, so that the experience of coming to the museum, of being curious, of wondering where you are, of asking questions, would begin before you even arrive," Kalman told The New York Times. It's possible to reserve a private tour of the museum by appointment, or you can wander in and let curiosity take hold. To dive deeper into the exhibits, a toll-free hotline provides more context about the objects on display. But check the hours before you go — Mmuseumm sometimes closes between exhibits.
The extended Mmuseumm universe
In 2015, Mmuseumm expanded its tiny empire with a second "wing" just a few doors down: Mmuseumm 2. This space is no larger than a storefront window and once featured a reproduction of Kalman's grandmother's closet, an exhibit later displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Not stopping there, the museum also opened a café on the block, cheekily described by Kalman in the New York Times: "We didn't think we could call ourselves a museum if we didn't offer espresso."
But Mmuseumm isn't just about its quirky physical spaces — it's a challenge to traditional ideas of what constitutes art. "Can one show things that aren't considered art?" Kalman posed in Thrillist. The museum invites artists, thinkers, and curious travelers to reexamine the overlooked and find meaning in the mundane. It's a testament to New York's role as a hub for avant-garde culture and innovative thinking. For those eager to explore more of NYC's art scene, take a train ride over the East River into the trendy neighborhood of Bushwick, brimming with art shows and block parties. As Mmuseumm proves, sometimes big ideas don't need big galleries.