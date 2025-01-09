New York's 'Smallest Museum' Offers Oddly Thought-Provoking Exhibits Inside An Elevator Shaft

A visit to Mmuseumm is like diving into a time capsule of cultural oddities. Past exhibits have included a Trump-branded vodka bottle, a handmade business card for a drug supplier, and (allegedly) one of the shoes thrown at George W. Bush in Baghdad in 2008. These objects are pinned to the walls of the elevator shaft with metal tacks, presented like relics in a scientific study. Since its opening in 2012, Mmuseumm has displayed an ever-changing rotation of items that may seem odd or banal, but sometimes that's the point. "There's always been a great joy and curiosity in looking around and documenting life as we see it," Kalman said in Thrillist. Often, the objects displayed might be something you would find on the street, not realizing there's a whole story behind it. Take, for example, a series of food order receipts, which are, in fact, the last meals requested by inmates on death row.

The museum's discreet location mirrors its ethos: Just as the alley elevator shaft is easy to overlook, so too are the stories behind many of the objects. "I wanted a small space that people would discover, very much like the objects themselves, so that the experience of coming to the museum, of being curious, of wondering where you are, of asking questions, would begin before you even arrive," Kalman told The New York Times. It's possible to reserve a private tour of the museum by appointment, or you can wander in and let curiosity take hold. To dive deeper into the exhibits, a toll-free hotline provides more context about the objects on display. But check the hours before you go — Mmuseumm sometimes closes between exhibits.