An Edgy And Trendy New York Neighborhood Brimming With Art Shows A Unique Side Of The City

Some people fly all the way to London to find eclectic towns with outlandish street art for a social media backdrop, but the Bushwick neighborhood is one of the most Instagrammable spots you can find without a passport. As you walk along the Bushwick Collective district, you'll find anything from phrases in graffiti to portraits of icons, however, they all seem to have a cohesive look splashed across the walls, proving Ficalora's initial vision was achieved.

Annually, the Collective hosts a block party to celebrate the artists who pour their heart and souls into these public pieces, and it has been going strong for more than 10 years. The event includes musical guests, food trucks, and local vendors to keep the vibes entertaining, and according to their Instagram page, the turnout is more than successful.

Sort of like Van Gogh's world tour exhibition, the Bushwick Collective gives you an artistic experience from a different lens. Here, it surrounds your everyday life and is created through a variety of mediums. Since the location is public, when a new artist comes to the scene, you can immerse yourself in their work, as they create their murals from scratch. You can also become a part of the art by learning how to hone your skills as a graffiti artist. For example, Graff Tours will give you a lesson on how to spray a blank canvas like an expert. If you'd rather just be a spectator, there are several ways to experience the culture in town, including art galleries.

