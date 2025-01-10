Ditch One Common American Tourist Habit For A Far Superior Experience In Europe, Per Rick Steves

In the Netflix show "Emily in Paris," Emily, the American marketing executive played by Lily Collins, relocates to the French capital, but she doesn't seem to easily win over the locals. Instead, she exhibits the cringey tourist habit that Rick Steves calls the "Ugly American," such as when she exclaims over lunch, "Ugh, this steak isn't cooked at all!" and demands the chef cook it longer because — as is often said in the U.S. — "the customer is always right."

"Ugly American" is a term coined from the title of a 1958 novel about Americans working in Southeast Asia. Though some characters are committed and genuine in their desire to help local people, others are inconsiderate and ill-informed about the people they are supposed to help. Sadly, the "Ugly American" has become a stereotype that describes a subset of Americans abroad who are arrogant, critical of unfamiliar customs, and expect things to operate as they do back home.

Yes, it can be nerve-racking to visit a new country, especially when you don't speak the language. However, complaining and fixating on the unpleasantness and difficulties of a foreign place can, as Steves writes in a Facebook post, trigger a vicious downward spiral that leads to fewer smiles, worse service, and less fun — which causes sour moods and ruined vacations. Thankfully, Steves has many travel tips to ensure you have the best time in Europe (or anywhere else on this planet).