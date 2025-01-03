One Tip That Truly Makes For A 'Good Traveler,' According To Rick Steves

What makes a good traveler? Is it having the perfect packing list and getting to the airport with plenty of time? Is it a carefully planned itinerary that gets you to all the right hot spots? Is it being open to trying new foods and having a cast-iron stomach? All of these are great and can help immensely. However, travel pro Rick Steves believes that there is something more to it than all of those things. On his Facebook page, Steves says being a good traveler is not about how many attractions you've seen or places you've been. Instead, he says that a good traveler is more about how many people you've met. He writes, "Be an extrovert — even if you're not. If you see four cute guys sitting on a bench, ask them to scoot over. They're just sitting there like they do every day...they'll remember your visit as long as you will. Meet the people — that's what carbonates your travel experience."

The truth is, while monuments, statues, mountains, and museums are all worthy and a joy to see, in the end, a place's ambience and spirit come from the people who live there, how they interact, what they love, and how they experience life. You may find the "real" Italy in a chat with an old man on a bench in Rome or the authentic side to Madrid while talking with university students taking a break in El Retiro Park. There may be a language barrier, but there are ways around that, including using a translation app. However you choose to do it, though, meeting people can change your entire trip for the better.