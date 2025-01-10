The Best Ways To Deal With Noisy Neighbors On Your Next Cruise

You're on a cruise and you've had a wonderful day. There was swimming, a shore excursion, a delicious meal, and a great show. You're tuckered out, and now all you can think of is returning to your cabin for a good night's sleep. Just as you're drifting off, boom: The people in the cabin next door start playing music/yelling/doing other things that, ahem, cause noise.

While no one loves a scenario like this, there are steps you can take. First, you can speak to your neighbors directly, letting them know that they can be heard. If you take this route, the number one thing to keep in mind is that you must be polite. Your neighbors may not realize they can be heard through the walls. Heck, maybe they heard you, too.

That might clear everything up, but if it doesn't, the first thing to do is document what you hear and when you hear it. Then, take your issues to the stateroom attendant who can speak to your neighbors. If that doesn't work, you can also talk to the deck supervisor or guest services. They're trained to deal with such things. They may also look into whether or not the sound is mechanical or coming from within your own room. For instance, hangers banging in a closet or a creaky floor can sometimes cause unintentional noise.