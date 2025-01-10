The Best Ways To Deal With Noisy Neighbors On Your Next Cruise
You're on a cruise and you've had a wonderful day. There was swimming, a shore excursion, a delicious meal, and a great show. You're tuckered out, and now all you can think of is returning to your cabin for a good night's sleep. Just as you're drifting off, boom: The people in the cabin next door start playing music/yelling/doing other things that, ahem, cause noise.
While no one loves a scenario like this, there are steps you can take. First, you can speak to your neighbors directly, letting them know that they can be heard. If you take this route, the number one thing to keep in mind is that you must be polite. Your neighbors may not realize they can be heard through the walls. Heck, maybe they heard you, too.
That might clear everything up, but if it doesn't, the first thing to do is document what you hear and when you hear it. Then, take your issues to the stateroom attendant who can speak to your neighbors. If that doesn't work, you can also talk to the deck supervisor or guest services. They're trained to deal with such things. They may also look into whether or not the sound is mechanical or coming from within your own room. For instance, hangers banging in a closet or a creaky floor can sometimes cause unintentional noise.
Ways around noisy neighbors on a cruise ship
Another way cruise line staff can help is by offering you another cabin, if any are available. But in case this isn't an option, it's not a bad idea to take preemptive steps when planning out your cruise. First, before you get on the ship, download a white noise app like White Noise Lite, which is free on both Android phones and Apple phones. That may drown out the unwanted sounds. You can also try earplugs like the 4.5-starred Lysian Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs on Amazon that come with 60 pairs for around $10. You can also get the reusable Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs for around $30 on Amazon.
In addition, before you actually purchase tickets, think twice about booking a cruise cabin near loud, public spaces like restaurants, gyms, theaters, and pools, and even rooms on lower decks so you don't hear the anchor. Skip the cabins located above and below these places as well. Additionally, don't book a room with an interconnecting door, which can make noise bleed through worse. If available, look for an adults-only area if the ship has one, which may be quieter than family quarters.
If you're a light sleeper, however, even small noises may bother you. In that case, anything you can do to make the cabin more comfortable might help. Make sure you keep your balcony door closed and locked because the air conditioning may shut off if it's not, and cool temperatures can help you sleep. You can also transform your cruise cabin into a sleep sanctuary with hooks and a blackout curtain.