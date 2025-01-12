Escape Winter Blues And Get Off The Beaten Path At This Australian Destination, Per Samantha Brown

Some find wintertime enchanting, while others are ready to book the first flight to a sunny and warm place as soon as the first frosty breeze or snowfall arrives. To beat the winter blues, world traveler Samantha Brown has a suggestion: head "down under" and explore an Australian hidden gem. On her website, she writes, "While Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast are must-see destinations, I'd recommend going off the beaten path [to] the Northern Territory." That said, Brown has a specific city in mind for your visit.

Established in 1869, Darwin is the capital of the Northern Territory. Brown included Darwin (whose namesake is none other than Charles Darwin) in Season 7 of her PBS series, "Samantha Brown's Places to Love." As Australia is located in the Southern Hemisphere, the country's summer spans from December to February. During this time of year, which also encompasses the country's rainy wet season, visitors to Darwin will encounter temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

September to March is also the Northern Territory's off-season, so you're bound to get more bang for your buck and fewer crowds. However, the city is unique in that it offers similar weather conditions throughout the year, even during Australia's winter. But it's not just the tropical climate that makes Darwin winter bucket list-worthy — its proximity to the Northern Territory's many nature attractions is another desirable feature.