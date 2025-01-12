Escape Winter Blues And Get Off The Beaten Path At This Australian Destination, Per Samantha Brown
Some find wintertime enchanting, while others are ready to book the first flight to a sunny and warm place as soon as the first frosty breeze or snowfall arrives. To beat the winter blues, world traveler Samantha Brown has a suggestion: head "down under" and explore an Australian hidden gem. On her website, she writes, "While Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast are must-see destinations, I'd recommend going off the beaten path [to] the Northern Territory." That said, Brown has a specific city in mind for your visit.
Established in 1869, Darwin is the capital of the Northern Territory. Brown included Darwin (whose namesake is none other than Charles Darwin) in Season 7 of her PBS series, "Samantha Brown's Places to Love." As Australia is located in the Southern Hemisphere, the country's summer spans from December to February. During this time of year, which also encompasses the country's rainy wet season, visitors to Darwin will encounter temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
September to March is also the Northern Territory's off-season, so you're bound to get more bang for your buck and fewer crowds. However, the city is unique in that it offers similar weather conditions throughout the year, even during Australia's winter. But it's not just the tropical climate that makes Darwin winter bucket list-worthy — its proximity to the Northern Territory's many nature attractions is another desirable feature.
Nature adventures in and around Darwin
Australia is renowned for its top island and coastal getaways. If you flee the States' frigid winter for the Northern Territory's golden sunshine, head to Mindil Beach in Darwin to soak in the rays. However, dangerous box jellyfish are rampant in the Northern Territory during Australia's summer, so swimming during this season is not advised. Nevertheless, you can still enjoy the sand, sunset, and epic views at Mindil Beach, raved about by countless Tripadvisor reviewers. Likewise, you can relish the city's balmy weather by visiting the spectacular George Brown Darwin Botanic Gardens. Another bonus? This attraction has no admission fee.
Take Brown's advice and venture beyond the city limits for one-of-a-kind experiences. On "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," she traveled to Litchfield National Park, located a little over an hour away from Darwin. On her website, the travel writer explains, "Covering around 1,500 square kilometers, the park is known for its unique features as well as the stunning waterfalls sprinkled throughout."
While you might not be able to swim at Mindil Beach during the summer, you can take a dip at Florence Falls and other surreal pools at Litchfield National Park. There are also the magnetic termite mounds. Although they resemble tree trunks, they are in fact dwellings for these insects. Made out of saliva and organic matter, you won't want to miss seeing the magnetic termite mounds up close. Note that a pass is required to enter Litchfield National Park and can be purchased online. Whenever you plan on going outside, remember to bring the proper gear, such as waterproof clothing. Take into account that weather-related closures are possible.
Feast on Asian-inspired cuisine in Darwin
While the Northern Territory's pristine weather and abundant lush beauty draw visitors, the same can be said about Darwin's incredible food scene. The cuisine is primarily inspired by fare from the nearby Southeast Asian cultures. Brown highlights the eatery Ella by Minoli on her website, writing, "What happens when you combine Sri Lankan cuisine with fresh Northern Territory produce? The mouthwatering dishes found at Ella by Minoli, of course!" The menu features items like tamarind chicken and kangaroo tartare. At the time of this writing, the restaurant is open only for dinner from Tuesday to Saturday. Reservations can be made online.
Moreover, you shouldn't leave Darwin without trying laksa, a bold noodle soup made with coconut milk. One place you can get this delicious Malaysian dish is the award-winning Mary's Laksa. The stall is located at Parap Village, which is only open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get there early; in Darwin, laksa is often consumed for breakfast. Popular on Tripadvisor is Hanuman Darwin. The upscale establishment is known for serving a mix of Thai and Indian fare, such as tom yum soup and butter chicken.
To follow Brown's recommendation and embark on a winter escapade to the Northern Territory, you can land at Darwin International Airport and stay in the city at a hotel like the Hilton Darwin or the Mindil Beach Casino Resort. Looking for more destinations down under for your winter vacation? Check out the Sunshine Coast's white sandy beaches and warm weather or the gorgeous North Queensland region exploding with tropical beauty.