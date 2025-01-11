An English Indoor Garden With Brutalist Architecture Feels Like 'The Last Of Us' Come To Life

Despite being one of the world's leading arts centers, the Barbican remains something of a hidden gem in London, England. For those in the know, it is at the center of London's thriving art scene and one of the best places to enjoy cinema, theater, dance, live music, and art exhibitions in the city. It is also an extraordinary architectural site, but, unfortunately, it is often missed by visitors to the U.K.

Exploring this Brutalist icon is an incredible experience for Londoners and travelers alike, but there is a secret lurking at the heart of this fascinating complex that even regular visitors sometimes don't know about. Looking at the grey concrete blocks of the sprawling Barbican building from the outside, you'd never guess that it houses the second-largest glass conservatory in London.

But, indeed, sprouting from the harsh greyness of this Grade II-listed Brutalist complex is a gorgeous, chaotic mess of tumbling tropical greenery that feels like nature is taking over and reclaiming urban space. Like something straight out of "The Last of Us," the Barbican Conservatory brings a new meaning to the phrase "concrete jungle."