The Best Transportation Method For Efficient Sightseeing In European Cities, Per Rick Steves

The first thing to remember about European subway systems is that the map doesn't always coincide exactly with the city's geography. Most European subway maps follow the diagrammatic concept and style first designed by Harry Beck for the London Underground in 1931. The colorful lines and clear, circuit-diagram design make it far easier to navigate the metro systems themselves, but these maps can be misleading about where the stations are in relation to other points aboveground. This means that while you can get a rough idea of where you need to go by looking just at the subway map, you will need to cross-reference it with a normal map of the city to ensure that you end up at the nearest station to your destination.

Route planning apps are a great way to make your sightseeing more efficient and help you get around. Rick Steves recommends apps like CityMapper, Google Maps, and Here WeGo, and many European metro systems have their own applications, as well. If you need to change trains at any point, follow the signs carefully, as transfers can be "a bewildering wander via a labyrinth of stairs and long passageways," according to Steves.

It is also worth doing a little research in advance about how you need to pay for your journey, as not every subway system does things the same way. For example, on the London Underground, almost all journeys are now paid for using a contactless card, which automatically calculates your fare and caps it at a certain point. Places like Paris and Rome still use paper tickets alongside prepaid cards. If you visit Luxembourg City, be prepared for a lovely surprise — all public transport is free.