French Polynesia's Largest Atoll Lagoon Is A Vast Tropical Aquarium Of Untouched Marine Life

If your dream vacation consists of swimming with manta rays, dolphins, and sea turtles above a vibrant coral reef in the turquoise waters of an endless lagoon, the swoon-worthy Rangiroa in the South Pacific might be the perfect choice. Located about 217 miles northeast of the bucket list-worthy Polynesian island of Tahiti, Rangiroa, with its nutrient-rich water, is a sanctuary for marine life and a paradise for underwater explorers, making it one of the top five diving destinations in the world.

Rangiroa, or "vast sky" in the local Tuamotuan language, is the largest lagoon atoll in French Polynesia and the second largest in the world. NASA took a stunning photo of Rangiroa from above, and it looks like a gigantic pearl necklace comprising over 240 coral islets spanning 110 miles of sea. In addition to the incredible sea life, it has postcard-worthy scenery of unspoiled beaches and motu — coral and sand islets with vegetation surrounding an atoll. Besides diving and snorkeling, Rangiroa has a few land-based activities like wine tasting, pearl shopping, and barbecuing.

The secluded paradise is only an hour's plane ride from Tahiti Faa'a International Airport. Air Tahiti offers direct flights from Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia, and Bora Bora, another famed French Polynesian island. The main tourist hub of Rangiroa is on Avatoru, where the airport and most of the accommodations are located.