Hidden On Lake Superior's Shores Is An Underrated Michigan Town For An Affordable Mountain Escape

Suppose you've been searching for a remote getaway, someplace as far from maddening freeway gridlock as possible. Somewhere tranquil and full of outdoor adventure. In that case, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan has what you seek. From mountain biking and kayaking to beach-going and golf, this remote spot is just waiting to be discovered. And while the entire Upper Peninsula is scenic, beautiful, and peaceful, the Keweenaw Peninsula on its north side is nothing short of stunning.

Michigan's northernmost community, Copper Harbor, epitomizes this welcoming region. It's about a five-hour drive to the nearest interstate, making the village one of the most isolated in the nation. It has less than 100 full-time residents, but the population triples during the warm summer months. The community formed as a hub for shipping when copper was mined in the area in the mid-1800s. By the 1870s, the copper boom had passed, but the town held on. It's now a destination for outdoor enthusiasts looking for water adventure on Lake Superior or outdoor excursions on the nearby mountain trails.

The shores of Lake Superior are known for having some of the best scenic road trips in the Midwest. Copper Harbor lies on the northern side of the Keweenaw Peninsula, surrounded on two sides by the lake and ground zero for some fantastic views. The route to get there follows Michigan Route 26 and Lakeshore Drive. During summer, you'll also want to explore the mountains that give you a bird's eye view of the peninsula and its surrounding waters.