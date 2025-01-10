Hidden On Lake Superior's Shores Is An Underrated Michigan Town For An Affordable Mountain Escape
Suppose you've been searching for a remote getaway, someplace as far from maddening freeway gridlock as possible. Somewhere tranquil and full of outdoor adventure. In that case, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan has what you seek. From mountain biking and kayaking to beach-going and golf, this remote spot is just waiting to be discovered. And while the entire Upper Peninsula is scenic, beautiful, and peaceful, the Keweenaw Peninsula on its north side is nothing short of stunning.
Michigan's northernmost community, Copper Harbor, epitomizes this welcoming region. It's about a five-hour drive to the nearest interstate, making the village one of the most isolated in the nation. It has less than 100 full-time residents, but the population triples during the warm summer months. The community formed as a hub for shipping when copper was mined in the area in the mid-1800s. By the 1870s, the copper boom had passed, but the town held on. It's now a destination for outdoor enthusiasts looking for water adventure on Lake Superior or outdoor excursions on the nearby mountain trails.
The shores of Lake Superior are known for having some of the best scenic road trips in the Midwest. Copper Harbor lies on the northern side of the Keweenaw Peninsula, surrounded on two sides by the lake and ground zero for some fantastic views. The route to get there follows Michigan Route 26 and Lakeshore Drive. During summer, you'll also want to explore the mountains that give you a bird's eye view of the peninsula and its surrounding waters.
Four seasons of adventure in Copper Harbor
Copper Harbor is a small village that's only 10 blocks long and three blocks wide. Needless to say, it's a place you can easily walk around and explore on foot. The town is centered around the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Michigan State Route 26, where you'll find a handful of restaurants, inns, and shops there. One fixture in the community is Fort Wilkins Historic State Park, on the east side of town. The park has trails, camping, and cabins built around the historic 1844 fort.
The village is nestled between the shores of Lake Superior and the mountains along Brockway Mountain Drive. The road is known as "Michigan's most scenic byway" and takes you up 720 feet above Lake Superior. From the overlooks, you can see Isle Royale in the distance on a clear day. The areas around town host numerous hiking trails of various lengths and difficulties, and mountain biking is also popular. The community has an extensive bike trail system with paths appropriate for all skill levels. During the winter, the trails are popular for cross-country skiers, snowshoeing, and fat-tire biking.
Copper Harbor is the departure point for the ferry to Isle Royale National Park, a remote island escape some 55 miles offshore. But you don't have to head that far out to enjoy the lake — the area is the perfect place to try kayaking or canoeing. In fact, the Keweenaw Water Trail, a 110-mile-long route around the entire peninsula, passes by Copper Harbor. There are also a handful of idyllic beaches along this stretch of coast, including Agate Beach at Hunters Point Park and Horseshoe Harbor Beach just east of town.
Getting to and exploring Copper Harbor
Despite its remoteness, Copper Harbor isn't as hard to get to as it might appear. It lies on the northern terminus of U.S. Highway 41. It's a five-hour drive east from Duluth, Minnesota, and about the same distance drive north from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Ok, it is a pretty remote place, and you'll definitely have to make a multi-day excursion to enjoy it. But, the upshot is that the area is affordable — rooms in the town are generally around $150 per night, even during the high season.
The best time to visit Copper Harbor depends on your interests. If your eyes are on hopping the ferry to Isle Royale, remember that it's one national park to avoid during winter — it's only open during the summer from April 16 through the end of October. Even Brockway Mountain Drive closes to automobiles during the winter; snowmobiles or snowshoe hiking are the only ways to get to the tops of the mountains. Furthermore, many of the town's lodging options are only open between May and October.
Unless you're a winter sports enthusiast or hunting a good view of the Northern Lights, Copper Harbor is best saved for summer. The best time to visit is in early August when daytime highs average 71 degrees and lows are in the high 50s. The Keweenaw Peninsula is also a spectacular place to view fall colors, which peak around the beginning of October.