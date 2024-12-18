National Parks In America You'll Want To Avoid Visiting During The Holidays

With a total of 63 designated national parks across America, there are plenty of destinations to see during any season. Unfortunately, some are better at certain times of the year than others. Several parks are perfect to travel to in the winter or fall, when there aren't as many other tourists to bump into. On the other hand, a few are only fully accessible during the warm-weather months. If you're looking for a park that's open for the winter season, and don't want to snowshoe or ski everywhere, then parks in high elevation or that get a lot of snow and ice are generally ones to avoid visiting during the holidays.

Even then, some national parks are simply too dangerous to visit in the winter. Thanks to avalanches, ice, and unpredictable weather, even the most experienced outdoor adventurers may struggle at some sites. Though December skirts the edge of the heaviest snow season, which generally starts in January, it's best not to take chances trying to visit certain parks when you can explore plenty of others in the country and be assured that paths are open and the entire area is accessible. For a holiday getaway, consider visiting parks that are often far too crowded and hot to enjoy in the summer, such as Death Valley or Everglades National Park, and think twice before heading to the five snow-filled spots below.