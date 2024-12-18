National Parks In America You'll Want To Avoid Visiting During The Holidays
With a total of 63 designated national parks across America, there are plenty of destinations to see during any season. Unfortunately, some are better at certain times of the year than others. Several parks are perfect to travel to in the winter or fall, when there aren't as many other tourists to bump into. On the other hand, a few are only fully accessible during the warm-weather months. If you're looking for a park that's open for the winter season, and don't want to snowshoe or ski everywhere, then parks in high elevation or that get a lot of snow and ice are generally ones to avoid visiting during the holidays.
Even then, some national parks are simply too dangerous to visit in the winter. Thanks to avalanches, ice, and unpredictable weather, even the most experienced outdoor adventurers may struggle at some sites. Though December skirts the edge of the heaviest snow season, which generally starts in January, it's best not to take chances trying to visit certain parks when you can explore plenty of others in the country and be assured that paths are open and the entire area is accessible. For a holiday getaway, consider visiting parks that are often far too crowded and hot to enjoy in the summer, such as Death Valley or Everglades National Park, and think twice before heading to the five snow-filled spots below.
Isle Royale National Park, Michigan
When you want to escape it all, this remote national park bursting with adventure is worth checking out. However, Isle Royale, located in Lake Superior in Michigan, is a definite nope when it comes to a winter holiday vacation. For starters, this is the only place designated a national park in the United States that is completely closed during the winter season. So not only shouldn't you visit Isle Royale, but you physically can't. From November 1 to April 15 each year, the park and all its surrounding islands are closed off to visitors. The only exception is a small group of researchers who do surveys on moose and wolf populations every year when tourists are gone.
It doesn't seem that Isle Royale will change its schedule anytime soon. Not only does this remote island allow researchers a unique opportunity to study predator-prey relationships without human influence, but the danger posed to potential tourists, especially those who don't come prepared for the cold weather and ice, is too high.
When questioned by Duluth News Tribune, Isle Royale's program manager, Liz Valencia, mentioned that the only way the park can remain open in the winter is if the entirety of Lake Superior is "100% ice-free for five years." Some years do have less coverage than others, like in 2012, when there was only 8.5% ice coverage, per NOAA data. However, it's not likely there will be five years in a row with absolutely no ice.
Lassen Volcanic National Park, California
During the winter, most of Lassen Volcanic National Park is closed to the general public, and its main roads are shut down. Only two portions stay open: the Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center area and the Manzanita Lake area. However, even though they remain open, the trails are still sometimes closed or difficult to use due to the snow. These two spots are also, unfortunately, not close together, which can make exploring the park a bit of a struggle. In the summer, when all the roads are open, it's fairly easy to drive from one spot to another through the park. However, with many of the roads closed, it can double the driving time as you navigate through the few remaining accessible paths.
The annual closures change based on the weather conditions, but generally, most of the roads close after October. Then, by the end of May or the beginning of June, they are fully reopened. With elevations between 5,500 and 10,500 feet, Lassen Volcanic National Park gets a lot of snow. In some places, there can be as much as 30 feet of snow annually. If you are looking to see the full beauty of Lassen Volcanic National Park, such as the geothermal areas and the lakes, it's best to wait until summer.
Glacier National Park, Montana
Glacier National Park sounds like the perfect place to visit in the winter. After all, what better time to see glaciers in all their glory than when it's nice and cold? However, it might not be exactly what you're expecting. Thanks to the strong winter weather, many of the roads to the glaciers, and the rest of the park, are closed down, making it nearly impossible for the average tourist to see them. The main path, Going-to-the-Sun Road, is often plowed and maintained for as long as possible, but even it shuts down regularly in the winter.
There are options to snowshoe and cross-country ski through Glacier National Park, including on guided tours. Unless you're experienced in these sports, it's a good idea to go with an expert guide so you don't accidentally get stuck in dangerous places or areas full of snow. If those kinds of winter sports aren't your jam, though, you may want to wait until the snow melts a little, which is often by the end of April.
However, going in the off-season offers some other benefits. Until mid-2026, construction in the park will temporarily close off a few of the parking lots, particularly in Many Glacier Valley. In the summer, the fight to find parking can be incredibly frustrating, with so many people entering this national park at the same time. And, as long as the weather is clear, you can still get a good look at the stunning Lake McDonald Valley. That said, to see as much of this park as possible, you're better off going once winter is over.
Yosemite National Park, California
Yosemite National Park is beautiful to visit at any time of the year. However, if you're not experienced with snow and you want the chance to see all of the park, you may choose to visit outside of winter. Parts of the park are closed once the temperatures dip, unless you're ready to snowshoe. And while hiking trails may remain open, it's typical for them to be covered in ice or snow.
Other roads may technically be open but only to vehicles made for snow, such as snowmobiles and snow coaches, from December to March. If you don't want to deal with the hassle of determining which roads you can and can't take your vehicle on, it's best to wait until after March, especially if you want to hike to one of the world's most iconic natural wonders. Additionally, while Yosemite does try to stay open during the holiday season, there can be unexpected shutdowns if the weather gets bad. The area often requires tire chains or cables on all vehicles as well (even if you visit outside of winter), so it's a good idea to get familiar with both before venturing into Yosemite.
North Cascades National Park, Washington
North Cascades National Park is open year-round and is located only a few hours from Seattle. However, during the winter, it's not a destination that the average park tourist will want to visit. While you can manage to see most of the impressive features in the park during the winter, you need to have experience and proper preparation, as many of the major roads close for the season. For example, State Route 20, also known as North Cascades Highway, is often closed from November to April or May because of excessive snowfall and dangerous conditions.
It's not only road closures that cause problems. Throughout the winter, there is a ton of snow, which can lead to avalanches. Bitter cold and limited visibility also complicate matters and make it hazardous for those who want to visit the North Cascades around the holidays. After all, this national park is considered one of the world's snowiest places.
Unless you are very experienced and know how to handle potential avalanches and severe weather conditions, it's best to wait until after May when some of the snow melts away and the harsh weather subsides. Even in the summer, you'll have a chance to see the glaciers and alpine landscapes, but with full road access and much more pleasant conditions.