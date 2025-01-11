You'll Need A Tribal Permit To Swim In This Ancient Nevada Salt Lake's Sacred Blue Waters

Nevada's largest natural lake is also one of the most mysterious. Just 48 miles northeast of Reno inside the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Reservation, this fascinating geological wonder and hub of Paiute culture and knowledge is a worthy day trip from the biggest little city in Northern Nevada — particularly if you like fishing and swimming. Pyramid Lake is also home to the world's largest cutthroat trout. A massive catch for eager anglers, the largest Lahontian cutthroat ever caught weighed 41 pounds. Lake Tahoe might have crystal-clear water, but it definitely doesn't have that.

While people are welcome to come and enjoy the lake's natural beauty and abundance, some areas remain off-limits. One of the most sacred rock formations in the area, the Great Stone Mother, is closed to the public due to past episodes of vandalism. You can visit Pyramid Island however, which is also the lake's namesake rock formation. The lake and island were named by a 19th-century American explorer, but the indigenous name for the island is Wono, which means "cone-shaped basket."

Swimming in Pyramid Lake is a wonderful way to cool down on a hot summer day while learning more about the local legends and the long history of the Paiute tribe, who looks after this sacred saltwater lake. Here's everything you need to know about the lake's background and how to secure your permit for swimming and fishing.