Explore A Walkable Hub Of Food, Art, And Outdoor Fun At The World's 'Biggest Little City'
When it comes to popular tourist destinations in Nevada, Las Vegas may get all the glory. Filled with casinos, neon signs, and dazzling entertainment, it's impossible to deny the glittering allure of Sin City. Yet, if you're looking for a relaxed alternative to Vegas' crowds and chaos, consider heading north to the world's biggest little city: Reno.
Sparkling inside Nevada's hidden gem, you'll find a thriving food scene, walkable streets lined with art, and a gateway to outdoor adventures. With a considerable collection of casinos tucked comfortably inside the compact city, you'll be greeted by a robust yet less chaotic gambling scene than in Vegas. If you'd rather amble around in nature than take a gamble on a slot machine, it's a short trek to Lake Tahoe, where a sprawling outdoor playground awaits. Though, you'll find plenty of things to fill your weekend itinerary within Reno's city limits alone. If you want the flash of Vegas mixed with the charm of a small yet mighty city, Reno is your best bet.
Reno has thriving food and arts scenes
While Vegas has The Strip running through it, Reno has the river. Pumping through the heart of the city, the Truckee River is paralleled by a walkable path that winds through The Riverwalk District, where you'll find an array of eateries. Step inside the historic Riverside Hotel to dine at Wild River Grille, where history meets contemporary cuisine and picturesque patio seating. The century-old building, which once welcomed luminaries such as Frank Sinatra, serves lunch and dinner seven days a week, as well as hand-crafted cocktails from their bar. If you're looking for a low-key fare, try Hub Coffee Roasters. The casual coffee shop serves specialty coffee and pastries along with riverside views. Slightly off the Riverwalk path, don't miss Pignic Pub & Patio. Situated in a 1916 craftsman home with a cozy deck, the quirky gastropub offers craft beers and locally sourced food in a neighborhood bar atmosphere.
Known as the gateway to Burning Man, it's no wonder that Reno has a vibrant arts scene. While strolling through The Riverwalk District, you can pop into The Nevada Museum of Art to check out their collection of permanent artwork or traveling exhibits. General admission is $15, and the museum operates Tuesday through Sunday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. Even if you don't visit the museum, the streets of Reno are a living art museum. With over 100 murals in Midtown, and sculptures scattered around the city, you'll get an eye-full wherever you go.
Explore the great outdoors before retreating indoors
If you're looking for outdoor adventures, you'll find an abundance of hiking trails and spots for water activities around and in iconic Lake Tahoe. On the outskirts of downtown Reno, the Oxbow Nature Study Trail is an easy, one-mile hike that makes a loop around a scenic pond through gorgeous grasslands. For a more challenging hike, try the blood-pumping Peavine Peak Trail. The 9-mile loop takes nearly six hours to complete, rewarding hikers with a stunning view of the Reno skyline and the Sierra Nevada. To get out onto the water, you can rent a kayak or paddle board at a number of places, including Tahoe City Kayak, where rentals start at $30 an hour or $90 for a full day. Take your water gear of choice to one of Tahoe's many launch sites like Zephyr Cove or King's Beach, and paddle the day away on crystal blue waters.
When you're ready to head indoors for the night, Reno has a plethora of places to stay. To be in the center of all the action, check into the famous Circus-Circus, which boasts a casino, carnival-style entertainment, and dozens of onsite dining options like Ramsey's Kitchen. If you're craving a more nature-surrounded retreat, you can head to Club Tahoe, a picturesque resort on the scenic shores of Lake Tahoe.