Explore A Walkable Hub Of Food, Art, And Outdoor Fun At The World's 'Biggest Little City'

While Vegas has The Strip running through it, Reno has the river. Pumping through the heart of the city, the Truckee River is paralleled by a walkable path that winds through The Riverwalk District, where you'll find an array of eateries. Step inside the historic Riverside Hotel to dine at Wild River Grille, where history meets contemporary cuisine and picturesque patio seating. The century-old building, which once welcomed luminaries such as Frank Sinatra, serves lunch and dinner seven days a week, as well as hand-crafted cocktails from their bar. If you're looking for a low-key fare, try Hub Coffee Roasters. The casual coffee shop serves specialty coffee and pastries along with riverside views. Slightly off the Riverwalk path, don't miss Pignic Pub & Patio. Situated in a 1916 craftsman home with a cozy deck, the quirky gastropub offers craft beers and locally sourced food in a neighborhood bar atmosphere.

Known as the gateway to Burning Man, it's no wonder that Reno has a vibrant arts scene. While strolling through The Riverwalk District, you can pop into The Nevada Museum of Art to check out their collection of permanent artwork or traveling exhibits. General admission is $15, and the museum operates Tuesday through Sunday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. Even if you don't visit the museum, the streets of Reno are a living art museum. With over 100 murals in Midtown, and sculptures scattered around the city, you'll get an eye-full wherever you go.