Skip The Crowded And Touristy Strip For Las Vegas' Hip Brewery Row To Party Like A Local
It's no secret that Las Vegas, aka Sin City, has perfected the art of the "tourist trap." The vast majority of Vegas vacations either have you and your party landing on the Las Vegas Strip or in Downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street. While both are top notch nightlife destinations with endless entertainment, they are very predictable venues for your itinerary. The Vegas Strip is luxury that costs a pretty penny — and is especially tough on your feet — while Fremont Street stays at a high volume sensory overload 24 hours a day. Sometimes it takes a few visits to Vegas to ask the question: "Where do the locals actually go to party?"
If you want to drink like locals while you escape the typical Las Vegas crowds and tourist traps of the city, look no further than Las Vegas' Brewery Row. With six of Vegas' 17 craft breweries situated within a 1.6-mile stretch, it's a natural breeding ground for a beer crawl. Brewery Row is a locally approved way to visit a variety of craft breweries and keep the party going without the stress of the Vegas crowds.
Crawl the arts district, touring the best Las Vegas craft breweries
The southernmost stop in Las Vegas' innovative brewery row tour is Able Baker Brewing Company, and it's a proper start as the brewery that has been voted "Best in Vegas" the last few years running. They're known for a wide variety of beers on tap and a unique parting gift: A rubber ducky from their collection to commemorate your visit. Once you've chosen your favorite duck, you can move towards Hop Nuts Brewing and let the games begin. Hop Nuts has been in the Arts District since 2015 and is a mainstay for Las Vegas beer drinkers. They specialize in heartier craft beers like IPA's, pale ales, and hoppy brews. These beers are meant to be enjoyed slowly, so they pair well with the lawn and board games available for customers to enjoy. Sink into shuffleboard, cornhole, and a variety of strategy games while enjoying Hop Nuts' brews.
HUDL Brewing is another Brewery Row hangout that will transport you away from the noise of Las Vegas. The patio and rooftop views are loved by visitors, and their best known beer is Vanilla Oak, a cream ale. HUDL rotates unique taps in seasonally and is situated next to the popular Soulbelly BBQ if your stomach calls.
Pair craft beers with unique Las Vegas eats on Brewery Row
Once you've worked up your appetite, be sure to include some Brewery Row destinations that offer a variety of snacks and specialty dishes to keep the party going. Right down the street from HUDL brewing is Nevada Brew works, which is way more than just a beer brewery. Beyond their rotating 16 beer selection, they offer a full bar with specialty cocktails, shot creations and an extensive food menu to hit any craving. Visitors rave about their brick oven pizzas and snacks like cheese curds made from Wisconsin cheese. One other food deal that is likely unbeaten on Brewery Row can be found at Cin Cin Brewhouse and Seafood Bar. Sundays and Mondays are 99 cent oyster days as long as supplies last, and they complement the rest of the seafood and sushi-centric menu.
Any Las Vegas beer tour has to end with exclamation, and there's no better way to end the Brewery Row experience than with one of the biggest and oldest breweries in the downtown area. You'll have to walk past the Fremont Street Experience to the Main Street Station Casino, where you will Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery. Triple 7 is a Downtown Vegas fixture and a great gathering place for your group at the end of your well-planned beer tour. The sprawling layout features notes of old wood design and the brewing equipment on prominent display. Their menu of burgers, pizzas, and sandwiches are a great pairing for what could be the last stop of your brewery crawl, or the beginning of your next Las Vegas adventure.