Skip The Crowded And Touristy Strip For Las Vegas' Hip Brewery Row To Party Like A Local

It's no secret that Las Vegas, aka Sin City, has perfected the art of the "tourist trap." The vast majority of Vegas vacations either have you and your party landing on the Las Vegas Strip or in Downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street. While both are top notch nightlife destinations with endless entertainment, they are very predictable venues for your itinerary. The Vegas Strip is luxury that costs a pretty penny — and is especially tough on your feet — while Fremont Street stays at a high volume sensory overload 24 hours a day. Sometimes it takes a few visits to Vegas to ask the question: "Where do the locals actually go to party?"

If you want to drink like locals while you escape the typical Las Vegas crowds and tourist traps of the city, look no further than Las Vegas' Brewery Row. With six of Vegas' 17 craft breweries situated within a 1.6-mile stretch, it's a natural breeding ground for a beer crawl. Brewery Row is a locally approved way to visit a variety of craft breweries and keep the party going without the stress of the Vegas crowds.