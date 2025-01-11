The Cheapest Way To Get Around On Your Vegas Vacation

Whether you're in Las Vegas to get married by an officiant who kind of looks like Elvis, spend all night at the blackjack table, eat at one of the most mouth-watering buffets, watch a magic show, or be dazzled by the lights on the Strip, if you plan to leave your hotel at all on your trip, you will need a way to get around. While you have a lot of options, the best one if you're on a budget is to take public transportation.

From stretch limos to taxis, there's no shortage of ways to get picked up by a car in Vegas. While getting a limo in Las Vegas may not be the unnecessary luxury many travelers think, you can expect to pay a premium for any vehicle on the Strip. If you need a car to take you from your hotel to a casino, then another to a restaurant, another to a nightclub, and then home again, those fares add up pretty quickly.

To try to save money on cabs, some travelers rent their own car instead, but between the rental fee and paying for parking at every casino on the Strip, that can drain your travel budget pretty quickly, too. While it might not make you feel like a high roller, taking a free shuttle or inexpensive public bus is a much better choice.