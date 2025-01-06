The Most Mouth-Watering Buffets In Las Vegas, According To Reviewers
Las Vegas is many things — and while it's partying, gambling, and general debauchery that lend Sin City its nickname, it also happens to be quite the foodie's paradise. Some of the city's most renowned hotels are home to jaw-dropping spreads that span thousands of square feet, nearly as impressive in their grandeur and design as they are in their culinary offerings.
It's this kind of variety that makes Vegas so enticing for those who hope to eat their way through the city — just don't make this common mistake when you head there for the first time. The buffets aren't strictly limited to the Strip. Enthusiasts agree that it's entirely possible to enjoy an all-you-can-eat feast even if you're well away from the main thoroughfare. If you're hoping to avoid throngs of people, steer clear of the touristy attractions, and keep your attention focused on the food, that's good news. Of course, if you're staying at one of the casino hotels, you're equally in for a treat, because that's where the majority of the best buffets in Las Vegas happen to be situated — and, heading to a buffet is one of the best things to do in Vegas with kids.
From the world-famous Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar's Palace to lesser-known haunts that serve up memorable global cuisines, these are the kinds of smorgasbords you can really only find in this lively city. Here's a sampling of the most mouthwatering buffets in Las Vegas, according to reviewers.
Bacchanal Buffet in Caesar's Palace
Home to a whopping 10 kitchens and over 250 dishes, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar's Palace has quite a reputation. At more than 25,000 square feet, it's an impressive setting complete with nine open chef stations and a broad menu featuring everything from traditional American fare to global cuisines from the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, and beyond. A meat-carving station pleases carnivores, while pasta lovers get their fill at the made-to-order counter. And just because you're in the desert doesn't mean you can't enjoy fresh seafood!
With so much to offer, it's not a huge surprise that the Bacchanal Buffet is such a fan favorite. It earned the Best Buffet in Las Vegas honors from USA Today and draws praise from thousands, including the most hard-to-please foodies. The general consensus is that it's well worth visiting this colossal diner's paradise. One Redditor commented, "It's worth going once. Bacchanal is what all other buffets are trying to be. The variety, quality, and service are all better at Bacchanal than other buffets."
Its appeal is at least partially due to its polished yet casual atmosphere. It's certainly not your average buffet, both in scale and design, yet there's an approachability about it that sets it apart. A TripAdvisor reviewer summed it up: "Amazing! Easily the largest buffet I've ever been to in my life. The selection was absolutely stunning. The meats were amazing and, of course, the desserts were delicious."
Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas
It's worth taking a self-guided tour of The Buffet at Wynn before you start plating. Cleanly laid out on ice and drop-in warmers, options are robust — think artisanal breads, pizzas of all kinds, grilled vegetables, seafood, pork belly, rotisserie chicken, and salads of every type. Craving Asian cuisine? Fresh sushi? Don't forget to polish it off with a gorgeous dessert. From cupcakes, cake slices, and pastries to donuts, cookies, and ice cream, there's no dearth of treats to satisfy a sweet tooth. You can get crepes made to order right before your eyes, too.
As with most Las Vegas buffets, the vibe here is bright, inviting, and spacious. Red awnings, mint green walls, and an atrium-style arch accented by palm fronds lend the space a distinctive and cheerful appearance. With 16 food kitchens, there's enough on the menu to satisfy any appetite. A daily brunch is available until early afternoon, with premium dinner options served through the evening. From shrimp cocktails on ice to crab legs to watermelon salad, the selection is enough to tempt anyone.
Reviews range from good to stellar, with one TripAdvisor traveler reporting that it was an unforgettable experience. "Not just a buffet, this is fine cuisine. The selection is immense. While I am somewhat embarrassed by how much I ate, I could come two more times and get all different things and still not try everything."
The Buffet at Bellagio
Immediately upon entering The Buffet at Bellagio, you'll spot a bar to your right. It's the perfect spot to grab a drink if you don't plan to stay long. The drinks selection, including a juice bar, is fairly diverse. Food options are equally extensive, with pizza, seafood, pasta, salad, American fare, and Chinese, Italian, and Japanese cuisines. For the sweets lovers, there are donuts, cupcakes, cake pops, macarons, pastries, cookies, cannoli, and fresh-cut fruit.
The buffet caters to the breakfast crowd, too, with waffles, pancakes, French toast, and other classics. If you're the creative type, stop by the omelet station where they'll whip up your eggs precisely to your liking. With so much available, it's no surprise that most find something they enjoy at The Buffet at Bellagio. A TripAdvisor reviewer dubbed it the best buffet in town. "We had the brunch buffet, best food we had on our whole trip to America. Definitely worth the price, we will be back next trip."
You might expect an eatery located in one of the Strip's most iconic hotels to be on the fancier side, but the buffet is decidedly understated and even casual by most standards. It's warm and homey instead of glitzy or glamorous. According to some reviewers, it can get pretty crowded (in particular and not surprisingly during holiday weekends), but most report that the line moves fast.
MGM Grand Buffet
If you're craving a tasty brunch, head to the MGM Grand Buffet. This laid-back, understated buffet is well-suited to families, couples, and solo travelers who want to grab a quick bite on their way to the casino or shops. There are many healthy options, including fresh fruit and a salad bar. Along with that is a carved meat station where carnivores can enjoy everything from barbecue beef brisket to roasted chicken.
Those hoping for classic brunch will find French toast, pancakes in assorted flavors, waffles, yogurt and toppings, oatmeal, corned beef hash, biscuits, and a made-to-order omelet station. YouTube reviewer Dani.702 praised the latter, exclaiming that it was "One hell of an omelet! That just made my plate so heavy!" Of course, no meal is complete without something sweet. Indulge in cakes (some of which have no sugar added for those watching their intake), brownies, ice cream, and frozen yogurt.
Open daily until 3 p.m., the MGM Grand Buffet offers a bottomless mimosa brunch option every weekend, along with all-you-can-drink specials including beer, wine, mimosas, and well liquors. A TripAdvisor reviewer offered praise for the establishment. "Food was amazing, venue spotlessly clean and staff courteous. Highly recommended whilst staying on the strip in Vegas!"
Wicked Spoon at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The first detail anyone should know about the Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is that the lines run long. That's an obvious indication of its popularity, but luckily the hotel offers an online prepayment system. Choose your desired date and time to secure priority seating and skip the lines altogether. Once inside, you'll get an immediate sense of the vibe here — it's chic and modern, clad in warm woods and illuminated by trendy lighting. The whole feel is upbeat, making for an instantly elevated experience.
Given the Wicked Spoon's popularity and stellar reputation, your expectations may already be set. Open strictly for all-day brunch, the buffet opens with an impressive meat-carving station featuring pork, Italian sausage, ham, and the establishment's famous "Wicked" fried chicken. Balance it out with a selection of hearty artisanal breads. You may want to rething indulging in your hotel's complimentary breakfast and head to the Wicked Spoon to enjoy its unique recipes instead — think braised eggs topped with wild mushrooms and "Wicked" French toast. There are also sections brimming with Asian fare and desserts galore, from coconut macaroons to white chocolate bread pudding.
Enjoy bottomless mimosas, champagne, and beer packages for an extra fee. It's one of the many perks people love about this buffet. As a Redditor summed it up, "When you're in there it's worth every dollar."
The Buffet at Luxor
Maybe you can't exactly make it to the most popular vacation destination in Egypt right now. No matter, because The Buffet at Luxor's Egyptian theme may suffice. At every turn there's something distinctive, from the commanding sphinx statue to the copper and gold color scheme. For the lavish décor, the buffet layout is understated by comparison. The all-day brunch is a customary affair here, with all of the standard favorites ranging from crepes and blintzes to chicken fried steak and biscuits with gravy.
If you're craving something savory, a fully stocked salad bar will help get you started. Make your own or help yourself to a pre-blended variety, instead. Pizza here is a creative endeavor, with classics and even a breakfast pizza topped with scrambled eggs and meat. Head to the Latin station if you've got a taco or fajita craving. Want something heartier? Satisfy your meat craving at the carving station, where chefs have sausages, turkey, ham, and beef at the ready for you. There's also plenty of seafood available here. Finish it all off with dessert — pastries, cake slices, ice cream, and donuts are all on the menu.
One Yelp reviewer shared, "All the food was well prepared, seasoned, and tasty. The staff constantly cleaned, and kept the environment efficient." And a TripAdvisor visitor singled it out explicitly. "Went to three other buffets on the Strip and this was the best by a country mile. Lovely laid out seating. All food was very tasty."
Market Place Buffet at Rampart Casino
The Market Place Buffet at the Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin is worth the hype, according to enthusiastic reviewers. Open daily for lunch and dinner, with brunch on weekends, this is the only buffet available in Northwest Las Vegas. Theme nights are the norm here, with fiesta nights and aloha nights on the menu. Watch for drinks specials, prime rib offerings, and more discounted options weekly. The establishment even offers curated holiday menus for those who are in town and want to feast without the fuss.
Spanning 12,000 square feet, the space has an airy, modern vibe with plentiful choices. A pizza bar features an assortment of pies. Get your fill of fresh fruits, cheese cubes, olives, hummus, cold cuts, and other charcuterie-worthy items at the Euro station. Salads range from roasted corn to Greek. You can even have them whip up your eggs as you like them — and don't forget to add some sausage and bacon to your plate to round it out. The global section features plenty of Asian fare, including spring rolls, vegetable fried rice, chicken dishes, tofu, and so much more. Dessert is expectedly diverse, with assorted cookies, brownies, cupcakes, pie slices, Italian pastries, cheesecakes, and even sugar-free options available.
"The hotel is really nice, not crowded like those at the Strip," commented one TripAdvisor reviewer. "The buffet venue is nice and modern. The service is amazing. The food is really good and the price is just perfect."
The Buffet at Excalibur
The Buffet at Excalibur is warm and relatively traditional, with dark carpeting and conventional booths. Breakfast options are both traditional and varied, with scrambled eggs, assorted sausages, bacon, biscuits with gravy, waffles, pancakes, potatoes, cinnamon rolls, and pizza topped with eggs, bacon, and cheese. That's just to start this culinary adventure.
Carnivores will want to head straight for the carvery for their choice of meats. There's Italian sausage, roasted turkey, honey-roasted ham, and so much more. Mexican fare is also available, with all of the fixings available to build as many tacos as you can eat. Craving sushi? You'll find it at the Asian station, along with lo mein, chicken, and more. Standard side dishes like mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese? All of that is available at the American station. YouTuber Travel Ruby sampled a few desserts, including coconut cream pie, French silk pie, German chocolate cake, and cupcakes. "The pies are always good, cupcakes are good for kids," she shared.
A Yelp reviewer offered high praise, too. "The Excalibur breakfast buffet was an absolute highlight of our Vegas trip! The variety of breakfast options was impressive — everything from fluffy pancakes to perfectly scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, and even some great pastries. There were plenty of international choices, too. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, there's something for everyone here."
A.Y.C.E. Buffet at Palms
The A.Y.C.E. Buffet at Palms may be off the Strip, but it's worth the short journey there even if you're staying on the main stretch. Boasting a hip, modern bistro-like vibe, this popular spot is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with reservable lobster dinners twice a week. This is one buffet that genuinely lives up to its name. Per Eater Las Vegas, the establishment serves up 3,200 bottles of champagne, 11,000 miniature desserts, and 20,000 pounds of snow crab every month. And that's just a small sampling of the rather gargantuan figures.
Everything is neatly and creatively laid out. There's The Greenery salad bar, The Revival featuring assorted vegan and Mediterranean dishes, World Pan and its vast assortment of Asian fare, including everything from seaweed salad and spring rolls to potstickers and fried rice, The Roastery with its traditional fare (including fish, collard greens, green beans, and macaroni and cheese), The Hearth with Thai seafood curry, ramen, roasted salmon, and pizza, and Sweet & Light. The latter has every type of dessert imaginable, including Dole soft serve, bread pudding, ice cream, sorbet, gelato, cake slices, pies, and pastries (including some sugar-free options).
A.Y.C.E. is a huge hit for those who favor variety and seafood in particular, with fans raving about the lobster and snow crab. One Yelp reviewer commented, "Excellent sushi chefs. Large menu to choose from. We always get the AYCE and the service is quick and courteous."
Señor Frog's Drag Brunch
Vegas may well earn a spot on the most LGBTQ+ friendly towns in America thanks to Señor Frog's Drag Brunch. It's a fun alternative if the traditional buffet vibe doesn't resonate with you or you'd just like to experience a more entertaining option. Open Friday through Sunday only at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., this is a true "dining event" that's restricted to adults over the age of 21. Included in the price of a general admission ticket is a buffet brunch and unlimited mimosas. For an additional fee, you can purchase a VIP seat. In addition to the buffet brunch, this grants you access to a full open bar and a meet and greet with the drag performers.
The performers put on quite a show — understandably so, as they consist of members of RuPaul's Drag Race Queens and several queens from the city. Everyone from Shannel to Yara Sofia will be on hand to put on their best-lip-synced performance. You, of course, can expect to dig into your favorite Mexican fare.
A reviewer took to TripAdvisor to share their assessment, expressing enthusiasm for every detail. "Holy wow, the costumes! This brunch was a really fun time! The performers were interactive with everyone. The drinks were great, even the champagne for bottomless bellinis was really good. The buffet was good."
Mount Everest India's Cuisine
Those who enjoy the buffet concept but have a taste for Indian food in particular will want to head to Mount Everest India's Cuisine stat. Offering one of the most abundant Indian buffets in the area, the restaurant earns routine praise for its quality and variety. The establishment is led by a chef who trained in India before arriving in Las Vegas to introduce authentic Indian fare to the Strip. It wasn't long before this independent Indian establishment opened.
The space is extremely unassuming, unfussy, and understated. It's a warm and casual eatery without the bells and whistles, making it an approachable spot for the entire family to enjoy a meal. The buffet's presentation is equally straightforward. Everything is clearly labeled, with a diverse range of dishes including palak paneer, vegetable biryani, assorted chicken dishes, samosas, and so much more.
The reviews stand out, with diners expressing satisfaction for the varied lunch and dinner buffet offerings. "This place is a little hidden gem," said a Yelper. "The service is great for a buffet. But also for the price it's fantastic. Great tasting food and always fresh tasting with a great ambiance."
Krazy Buffet
Row upon row of buffet stations make this one of the most diverse Chinese restaurants in the area. With its scaled-back ambiance, it's just the right place for a family to enjoy a hearty meal or for a group of friends to relax after a day at the casinos. Just minutes from the Strip, it caters to every taste. Whether you can't resist Asian seafood and want to fill up on crab legs or you prefer the basics like noodles and egg rolls, you'll find it all here.
It's a jam-packed menu, featuring extensive selections of meats and vegetables alike. Start with an abundance of appetizers, fill up on your favorite entrees, and then finish with a delicious dessert (or two). Serving lunch and dinner every day, it's perfect for satisfying a voracious appetite and fulfilling your craving for authentic Asian cuisine.
"Great process and great food," raved a Yelper. "They were constantly filling the trays with food and dinner menu was way better than I expected." Another commended the menu's diversity. "The selection of seafood salads was great and the octopus in particular was delicious. The dishes were all hot and looked great." And if you can't quite make it to the "Las Vegas of Asia" in China, you'll still enjoy the best of both worlds here.