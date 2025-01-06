The Most Mouth-Watering Buffets In Las Vegas, According To Reviewers

Las Vegas is many things — and while it's partying, gambling, and general debauchery that lend Sin City its nickname, it also happens to be quite the foodie's paradise. Some of the city's most renowned hotels are home to jaw-dropping spreads that span thousands of square feet, nearly as impressive in their grandeur and design as they are in their culinary offerings.

It's this kind of variety that makes Vegas so enticing for those who hope to eat their way through the city — just don't make this common mistake when you head there for the first time. The buffets aren't strictly limited to the Strip. Enthusiasts agree that it's entirely possible to enjoy an all-you-can-eat feast even if you're well away from the main thoroughfare. If you're hoping to avoid throngs of people, steer clear of the touristy attractions, and keep your attention focused on the food, that's good news. Of course, if you're staying at one of the casino hotels, you're equally in for a treat, because that's where the majority of the best buffets in Las Vegas happen to be situated — and, heading to a buffet is one of the best things to do in Vegas with kids.

From the world-famous Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar's Palace to lesser-known haunts that serve up memorable global cuisines, these are the kinds of smorgasbords you can really only find in this lively city. Here's a sampling of the most mouthwatering buffets in Las Vegas, according to reviewers.