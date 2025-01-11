'The World's Most Famous Beach' Is In A Lively Tropical South American City With Psychedelic Sidewalks
Brazil, South America's largest country, is a tourist haven famed for its beaches, rainforests, and city life. In fact, it's home to what has been dubbed by the Travel Channel as the "world's most famous beach" — Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. The three-mile-long sandy paradise fronting the Atlantic Ocean in the shadow of the lush Sugarloaf Mountain has long been renowned for its captivating natural beauty as well as its man-made creativity, such as the mesmerizing boardwalk artwork that runs along the sand. With lively hotels, restaurants, and bars lining the beach, Copacabana is the heartbeat of Rio and is one of the best beaches in the world and also the most famous. Today, locals and visitors alike flock to this stunning shore for a day of lounging, surfing, biking, and swimming, as well as just soaking up the lively way of life in Rio.
Copacabana is located about a 30-minute drive from the RIOgaleão International Airport. Though Brazil is often regarded as a dangerous destination, Copacabana Beach is one of the safest places for travelers in Rio de Janeiro, as there is security. For prime beach weather, schedule your trip between December and March, which is Brazil's summer season when temperatures hover around 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
What to see and do on Cocacapabana Beach
Copacabana Beach brims with activities designed to delight its visitors, from beach lovers to design enthusiasts to history buffs. The eye-catching stone promenade was designed by Roberto Burle Marx in the 1970s and was based on a design for paving the courtyard of Castelo de São Jorge in Lisbon in the 19th century. The curving, Portuguese-inspired design adds an artistic whimsy to the beach experience and is considered "the largest example of applied art in the world," according to the State Institute of Cultural Heritage. Here, bikers whiz by as pedestrians stroll while watching the waves crash onto the shore.
Another historic landmark is Fort Copacabana, a former World War I-era military base that is now the Army History Museum. Even if you're not interested in military history, the views of Copacabana from the fort are incredible.
On the sand, adventures abound, from lounging under an umbrella to surfing and swimming in the swells. You can take long beach walks along the wide sandy sweep or participate in games of beach volleyball. Stop for a bountiful seafood lunch at one of the restaurants along the beach, or grab a sunset cocktail at a rooftop bar. For the best sunset view, however, venture to Arpoador Rock, which juts out between Copacabana and Ipanema Beach. There, the sunset views are often so stunning that people actually clap for them.
Where to stay and eat near Copacabana Beach
The most iconic hotel in Rio de Janeiro is Copacabana Palace, a Belmond Hotel. The gleaming white Beaux-Arts structure that opened in 1923 faces the ocean and has hosted a glittering cast of famous faces over the last century. The historic hotel features a large outdoor swimming pool, three restaurants (two of which have Michelin stars), and 239 rooms and suites. "A classic structure with a sophisticated feel, every detail preserved from the original structure elevates the quality of the hotel. The service is the highlight of the stay, especially at the reception," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The location is great, a good starting point for anywhere, not to mention that we are just a step away from the beach!"
Beyond the highly acclaimed restaurants at the Copacabana Palace, such as the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Cipriani and Pan Asian restaurant Mee, there are many other top restaurants near Copacabana. For Brazilian cuisine, try Joaquina, which is just steps from the beach and serves classic Brazilian tapas and cocktails in a leafy patio setting. Right on the beach is Xodózin, a breezy beach shack known for its fresh seafood and cocktails that you can enjoy with your feet in the sand. For a more refined gastronomic experience, reserve a table at Churrascaria Palace, a Brazilian steakhouse that was founded in 1951.