'The World's Most Famous Beach' Is In A Lively Tropical South American City With Psychedelic Sidewalks

Brazil, South America's largest country, is a tourist haven famed for its beaches, rainforests, and city life. In fact, it's home to what has been dubbed by the Travel Channel as the "world's most famous beach" — Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. The three-mile-long sandy paradise fronting the Atlantic Ocean in the shadow of the lush Sugarloaf Mountain has long been renowned for its captivating natural beauty as well as its man-made creativity, such as the mesmerizing boardwalk artwork that runs along the sand. With lively hotels, restaurants, and bars lining the beach, Copacabana is the heartbeat of Rio and is one of the best beaches in the world and also the most famous. Today, locals and visitors alike flock to this stunning shore for a day of lounging, surfing, biking, and swimming, as well as just soaking up the lively way of life in Rio.

Copacabana is located about a 30-minute drive from the RIOgaleão International Airport. Though Brazil is often regarded as a dangerous destination, Copacabana Beach is one of the safest places for travelers in Rio de Janeiro, as there is security. For prime beach weather, schedule your trip between December and March, which is Brazil's summer season when temperatures hover around 85 degrees Fahrenheit.