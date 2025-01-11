One Of Utah's Most Unique And Overlooked State Parks Is A Family-Friendly Secluded Sand Dune Gem
Less than an hour away from Zion's iconic river canyon trail sits another natural wonder: Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park. This state park has become a haven for outdoor adventurers, catering to activities like off-roading, hiking, and even the unique sport of sandboarding. With all those options, it should be easy for everyone in your family to find an activity they'll enjoy. Open every day of the year, even folks with a busy schedule should be able to squeeze a visit into their calendar, though consider avoiding it during the summer months when the sand can get dangerously hot.
Located just outside the town of Kanab and around 300 miles away from Salt Lake City, Coral Pink Sand Dunes sits right on the Arizona border. Its hilly landscape was formed by the erosion of pink Navajo sandstones during the Middle Jurassic geologic period, and even today, the dunes continue to evolve. Thanks to high winds and other weather patterns, it's not uncommon for the dunes to move up to 50 feet every year. That makes Coral Pink Sand Dunes much more than a beautiful landscape to explore — it's also a piece of living history buried deep in the Utah desert.
Explore Coral Pink Sand Dunes on foot, ATV, or sandboard
Unlike most other state parks that feature designated trails, Coral Pink Sand Dunes is largely undeveloped. That means you're free to roam around on the dunes as you like, carving your own trail through the sandy landscape. But if you're not interested in trekking through the challenging terrain, you can still soak in great views from a paved path near the parking lot that takes you to a small overlook.
One of the most unique ways to enjoy the state park is by cruising down the dunes on a sandboard. These function much like a snowboard, giving you a chance to get your adrenaline pumping as you zoom through the sun-soaked landscape. You can rent one at the Visitor Center, along with sand sleds for anyone worried about their balance. While the dunes here may not be the tallest sand dunes in North America, you'll still pick up plenty of speed whether you're boarding or sledding.
Though some sections of the park are only available to hikers, over 1,000 acres are open to ATVs and off-road vehicles. Coral Pink Sand Dunes have become a hotspot for OHVs, with the dunes offering a wonderful riding surface and the surrounding mountains providing an epic backdrop for the adventure. Consider reaching out to ATV Rentals Utah if you're interested in the activity.
Sign up for an adventure tour at Coral Pink Sand Dunes
While you can certainly explore Coral Pink Sand Dunes at your own pace, signing up for an adventure tour is the best way to see everything the region has to offer. In fact, if you're thinking about renting an ATV, consider signing up for an expert guided tour from ROAM Tours. It's the exclusive UTV tour provider in Coral Pink Sand Dunes, and they'll ensure your time in southern Utah is a memorable one.
Beyond off-road vehicles, several other adventure tours are available at Coral Pink Sand Dunes. A popular choice is Coral Caves, which features a combination of not just UTV driving but also rappelling and climbing at Coral Pink Cliffs. A similar adventure is offered by All Ways Adventure, as you can sign up for a variety of rappelling tours based on your skill level. So, even if you're not advanced enough to tackle one of the most dangerous and challenging climbs in America, you'll find something that fits your abilities at Coral Pink Sand Dunes.
Once you're done with your tour, consider camping onsite at the state park. Alternatively, you can make the short drive into Kanab, where you can choose from the usual assortment of hotels and motels. Kanab is also where you'll find Expedition Kanab, offering adventure tours in regions just beyond Coral Pink Sand Dunes, such as Inchworm Arch and Peekaboo Slot Canyon.