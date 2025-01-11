One Of Utah's Most Unique And Overlooked State Parks Is A Family-Friendly Secluded Sand Dune Gem

Unlike most other state parks that feature designated trails, Coral Pink Sand Dunes is largely undeveloped. That means you're free to roam around on the dunes as you like, carving your own trail through the sandy landscape. But if you're not interested in trekking through the challenging terrain, you can still soak in great views from a paved path near the parking lot that takes you to a small overlook.

One of the most unique ways to enjoy the state park is by cruising down the dunes on a sandboard. These function much like a snowboard, giving you a chance to get your adrenaline pumping as you zoom through the sun-soaked landscape. You can rent one at the Visitor Center, along with sand sleds for anyone worried about their balance. While the dunes here may not be the tallest sand dunes in North America, you'll still pick up plenty of speed whether you're boarding or sledding.

Though some sections of the park are only available to hikers, over 1,000 acres are open to ATVs and off-road vehicles. Coral Pink Sand Dunes have become a hotspot for OHVs, with the dunes offering a wonderful riding surface and the surrounding mountains providing an epic backdrop for the adventure. Consider reaching out to ATV Rentals Utah if you're interested in the activity.