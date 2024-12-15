An Iconic River Canyon Trail In Utah Is An Enchanting Adventure Through Nature's Beauty

There are two ways to hike The Narrows in Zion. The 16-mile through-hike from Chamberlain's Ranch requires a Wilderness Permit, while the Bottom-Up trail from the Temple of Sinawava does not. The latter is a more popular option, though experienced hikers should look into snagging a permit for the longer trek to enjoy one of the most epic adventures in the national park.

For hikers starting at the bottom, you can spend anywhere from a few minutes to multiple hours in The Narrows. You're free to hike all the way to Big Springs without a permit, giving you more than 9 miles of roundtrip hiking. You'll start the hike at the Temple of Sinawava via the Riverside Walk Trailhead, which quickly dips into the gorge and the blue waters of the Virgin River. Over 60% of this hike requires you to wade in the water, so come prepared for a watery romp.

If you get a permit for the 16-mile Top-Down trek, your hike will start at Chamberlain's Ranch and end at the Temple of Sinawava. Expect to spend up to 14 hours walking through the wilderness — many people like to split the hike into two days by camping overnight at a designated campsite. Along the way, you'll witness sandstone grottos, a variety of natural springs, and narrow sections of the gorge barely more than 30 feet wide. Regardless of which trail you hike, be sure to pack out any waste you have.