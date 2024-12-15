An Iconic River Canyon Trail In Utah Is An Enchanting Adventure Through Nature's Beauty
Utah is home to multiple national parks, but Zion is by far the most popular, with 4.6 million annual visitors. Whether climbing up Angels Landing or soaking in the majesty of its Emerald Pools, it's easy to see why tourists flock to its landscapes in droves. However, the park's most unique attraction is The Narrows — a watery path at the base of Zion Canyon's thousand-foot walls that sends you trekking through the mighty Virgin River.
To be clear, The Narrows isn't really a trail. While small portions are located on solid ground, the vast majority require you to get your feet wet and wade through the river. Water levels can vary dramatically based on local weather patterns and the time of year, so you'll need to plan carefully if you want a chance to hike through this natural wonder. Your planning is worth the effort, as you won't find many hikes like this in the entire country. If you need a home base for your adventure, you'll find plenty of shops and eateries in the artsy town of Springdale right next to Zion, giving you ample opportunity to prep for the journey ahead.
How to hike The Narrows
There are two ways to hike The Narrows in Zion. The 16-mile through-hike from Chamberlain's Ranch requires a Wilderness Permit, while the Bottom-Up trail from the Temple of Sinawava does not. The latter is a more popular option, though experienced hikers should look into snagging a permit for the longer trek to enjoy one of the most epic adventures in the national park.
For hikers starting at the bottom, you can spend anywhere from a few minutes to multiple hours in The Narrows. You're free to hike all the way to Big Springs without a permit, giving you more than 9 miles of roundtrip hiking. You'll start the hike at the Temple of Sinawava via the Riverside Walk Trailhead, which quickly dips into the gorge and the blue waters of the Virgin River. Over 60% of this hike requires you to wade in the water, so come prepared for a watery romp.
If you get a permit for the 16-mile Top-Down trek, your hike will start at Chamberlain's Ranch and end at the Temple of Sinawava. Expect to spend up to 14 hours walking through the wilderness — many people like to split the hike into two days by camping overnight at a designated campsite. Along the way, you'll witness sandstone grottos, a variety of natural springs, and narrow sections of the gorge barely more than 30 feet wide. Regardless of which trail you hike, be sure to pack out any waste you have.
Planning your trip to The Narrows
While The Narrows is undoubtedly an incredible hike, it requires a bit more planning than your typical adventure. The most dangerous aspect of this adventure is its flash flood risk, which can raise the water level dramatically in just a few minutes. These are known to cause injuries and can even be fatal, meaning you'll need to take serious precautions. At the very least, check the weather forecast for rain and look for flash flood warnings on the day of your hike.
The best time of year to hike this gorgeous landscape is usually in the summer or early fall. This is when the river is relatively mild and calm. The water isn't quite as warm as Utah's Meadow Hot Springs (one of the best in the West with views of snow-topped mountains), but it's a comfortable temperature for swimming. Flash floods are still possible during these seasons, so always keep an eye on the forecast. The park service temporarily closes the hike when the water levels rise, which is usually affected by snowmelt and the power of the river's currents.
As for what to wear, quick-drying materials like polyester, nylon, and merino wool are best, but most people can get by without any specialized gear (at least in the warm summer months). For winter hikes, consider adding neoprene layers and other waterproofing gear to your kit. Looking for more adventures in Utah? Consider setting out on an unforgettable road trip to Utah's Mighty Five national parks.