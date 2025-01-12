Capitol Reef National Park's Most Striking Feature Looks Like A Wrinkle In The Earth Itself

The picturesque Utah landscape is home to a staggering five national parks. Only California and Alaska surpass that number, putting the Beehive State in rare company. And if you're intrigued by fascinating geological phenomena that can't be seen in many other parts of the world, venturing out to Capitol Reef National Park needs to be on your bucket list. Specifically, you'll want to explore the rugged South District — also known as the Waterpocket District.

It's here in this remote region that you'll get to witness the awe-inspiring Waterpocket Fold, a massive 100-mile-long wrinkle in the Earth's crust that continues to evolve due to ongoing erosion. In geology terms, it's classified as a monocline — a bend in the rock layers. It was formed around 50 to 70 million years ago when movement in a nearby fault forced the western portion to move above the eastern portion. The sedimentary layers in the area eventually washed away, exposing many of the dramatic formations visible today.

It's an incredible natural process, and it took millions of years for the Waterpocket Fold to become what it is. It's not quite as otherworldly as the nearby Moonscape Overlook, but it's a remarkable sight, nonetheless, and deserves a spot on your Utah itinerary. Thankfully, viewing the best portions of the phenomenon won't take more than a few days, as Capitol Reef National Park gives you easy access to the formation via a variety of scenic drives and hiking trails.