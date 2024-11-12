The Underrated Viewpoint In Utah With Unique Views That Look Like A Totally Different Planet
Arches National Park and its nearby companion, the unsung Canyonlands National Park, are two of Utah's most popular attractions. It's here you'll find a cornucopia of natural wonders, including not just arches but also buttes, canyons, and rare geological formations. There's no denying the appeal of these National Parks, but outdoor enthusiasts seeking a truly adventurous trip should head two hours west to Moonscape Overlook — a rugged viewpoint that watches over an alien landscape unlike anywhere else in the country.
This region is so otherworldly that you'll find the Mars Desert Research Station located just a few miles from the overlook. The station is home to a variety of scientists and engineers working on experiments to advance our space exploration technology — though it's off-limits to the general public. Moonscape Overlook, meanwhile, is open to anyone willing to traverse a series of bumpy dirt roads. You won't find any amenities or detailed signage guiding you to your desolate destination, but making the trip treats you to panoramic views not often seen by visitors to the Beehive State.
Getting to Moonscape Overlook can be a challenge
Located deep in the Utah wilderness, finding Moonscape Overlook requires a bit of careful navigation. It can be challenging to locate if you head out unprepared, but that's also why you'll find very few crowds, making it a serene getaway compared to other bustling trails throughout Utah. Thankfully, most travelers have no problem traversing the roads with a regular vehicle. If you find the ground to be a bit soft from heavy rain, consider only venturing forward with an all-wheel drive rig or waiting for it to dry.
Moonscape Overlook is located outside the town of Hanksville in southern Utah. From this town, jump onto Route 24, heading west before getting off the highway at N Factory Butte Road. This will lead you north to Skyline View Road. Turn onto this path and follow it east for several miles. Eventually, you'll run into Moon Overlook Road.
When Moon Overlook Road dead ends, you'll find Moonscape Overlook. It's sometimes referred to as Skyline View, but regardless of what you call it, the landscape is among the most unique in Utah. You can visit Moonscape Overlook year-round, though note travel might be difficult with snow on the ground in winter. It can also get quite hot in the summer months, so most visitors will want to make the journey in spring or fall.
Head over to Capitol Reef National Park for more adventures
As cool as Moonscape Overlook is, there's not much else to do here besides soak in the otherworldly views. It's also a popular boondocking place for campers — but if you're looking to do some hiking, your best bet is to swing by the impressive Capitol Reef National Park. Its Visitor Center is located less than an hour away from Hanksville, making it the ideal addition to any itinerary featuring Moonscape Overlook.
There's plenty of hiking at Capitol Reef, though Hickman Bridge Trail and Cassidy Arch Trail are two of the most iconic locations. The former is a quick out-and-back running for less than two miles that takes you to the spectacular Hickman Natural Bridge — a massive natural arch surprisingly close to the Visitor Center. The latter is a bit longer at three miles, ending with a view of yet another photogenic natural bridge.
Keep in mind you'll need to pay an entrance fee to enjoy Capitol Reef National Park. No timed entry tickets are required, so you're free to roll up whenever your schedule permits. The park is busiest in spring and fall, so consider arriving at off-peak times if you want to find easy parking at the most popular trailheads. Once you're done hiking at the park, consider going on an epic road trip to unwind at the tranquil Meadow Hot Springs, another lesser-known destination in Utah.