The Underrated Viewpoint In Utah With Unique Views That Look Like A Totally Different Planet

Located deep in the Utah wilderness, finding Moonscape Overlook requires a bit of careful navigation. It can be challenging to locate if you head out unprepared, but that's also why you'll find very few crowds, making it a serene getaway compared to other bustling trails throughout Utah. Thankfully, most travelers have no problem traversing the roads with a regular vehicle. If you find the ground to be a bit soft from heavy rain, consider only venturing forward with an all-wheel drive rig or waiting for it to dry.

Moonscape Overlook is located outside the town of Hanksville in southern Utah. From this town, jump onto Route 24, heading west before getting off the highway at N Factory Butte Road. This will lead you north to Skyline View Road. Turn onto this path and follow it east for several miles. Eventually, you'll run into Moon Overlook Road.

When Moon Overlook Road dead ends, you'll find Moonscape Overlook. It's sometimes referred to as Skyline View, but regardless of what you call it, the landscape is among the most unique in Utah. You can visit Moonscape Overlook year-round, though note travel might be difficult with snow on the ground in winter. It can also get quite hot in the summer months, so most visitors will want to make the journey in spring or fall.

