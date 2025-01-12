A South American Airline That Won Big At 'The Oscars Of The Airline Industry' Is Convenient And Classy
In the business of air travel, Skytrax's World Airline Awards are commonly known as the "Oscars of the airline industry." The organization decides each year's winners based on direct customer surveys. While it's fun to ooh-and-ahh at the services, luxurious airport lounges, and airlines with affordable first-class seats, it's a good idea to browse through the regional winners, too.
If you're planning to visit South America, the multinational LATAM was named Skytrax's No. 1 airline in the continent for 2024. It is the airline you should prioritize when booking your long-haul flights. Operating in multiple countries, the airline makes traveling to and across South America very convenient, with the airline serving 139 international destinations in 27 countries, including direct flights to airport hubs in North and Central America, Europe, the South Pacific, and Africa. LATAM can also get you to some of the harder-to-reach places in South America, like the remote Easter Island (a beautiful Polynesian escape that is the perfect addition to your bucket list), to which you can connect through Santiago, Chile.
On top of this convenience, you also get a classy and cultural onboard experience thanks to the airline's dedication to continuously improving its service. This effort has earned the company the top spot in the South America category for the fifth consecutive time.
Why LATAM is the best airline in South America
LATAM may be the largest carrier in South America, but it takes more than just size to score highly on Skytrax's list. The best airlines are chosen based on a passenger satisfaction survey paid for and conducted by Skytrax over a nine-month period. Passengers are asked to rate their flying experiences across multiple categories, from online booking and check-in services to cabin cleanliness and value.
The airline credits its consistently high customer satisfaction to the continuous updating of its cabins, as well as the fresh content available in its in-flight entertainment system. On a LATAM flight, you'll have your choice of movies and television shows from platforms like Disney+, Paramount+, and Max. To complement this, the in-flight meals offer great flavors with recipes that represent the diversity of Latin American gastronomy. The airline also gives prominent female chefs a platform, such as Renata Navarro, who crafted a menu inspired by homecooked Chilean meals.
Aside from being the Best Overall Airline in its region, LATAM also beat out the other South American carriers for Best Business Class Lounge, Best Economy Class Airline, Best Airline Staff Service, and Best Onboard Catering for Business and Economy classes. Service-wise, this airline will be your best option for your travels around this fascinating continent that's rich with diverse cultures and endless natural beauty, especially when it comes to the most stunning, overlooked beaches in South America.