A South American Airline That Won Big At 'The Oscars Of The Airline Industry' Is Convenient And Classy

In the business of air travel, Skytrax's World Airline Awards are commonly known as the "Oscars of the airline industry." The organization decides each year's winners based on direct customer surveys. While it's fun to ooh-and-ahh at the services, luxurious airport lounges, and airlines with affordable first-class seats, it's a good idea to browse through the regional winners, too.

If you're planning to visit South America, the multinational LATAM was named Skytrax's No. 1 airline in the continent for 2024. It is the airline you should prioritize when booking your long-haul flights. Operating in multiple countries, the airline makes traveling to and across South America very convenient, with the airline serving 139 international destinations in 27 countries, including direct flights to airport hubs in North and Central America, Europe, the South Pacific, and Africa. LATAM can also get you to some of the harder-to-reach places in South America, like the remote Easter Island (a beautiful Polynesian escape that is the perfect addition to your bucket list), to which you can connect through Santiago, Chile.

On top of this convenience, you also get a classy and cultural onboard experience thanks to the airline's dedication to continuously improving its service. This effort has earned the company the top spot in the South America category for the fifth consecutive time.