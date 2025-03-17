One Of Los Angeles' Most Popular Hikes Is Consistently Deadly

Mount San Antonio lies within the San Gabriel Mountains, a 60-mile range extending across northern Los Angeles County. The 10,064-foot summit, more commonly referred to as Mount Baldy, is a mere 45-mile drive from downtown LA, America's second-largest city. While it's very common among locals and trekkies, this mountain, so named for its steep, treeless slopes, is among the most dangerous hikes in the country.

In January 2023, two hikers died and 15 more were rescued from the peak's extreme weather and hazardous landscape. The British actor Julian Sands, an experienced hiker and mountaineer, also went missing during this period around the Baldy Bowl area; his body was discovered five months later. This high-profile death brought international attention to Baldy's perilous history, highlighting a pattern of accidents, emergencies, and missing person cases.

Despite Mount Baldy's danger to novices and experts alike, its trails remain busy because of the booming tourism in the San Gabriel Mountains. The area has many attractions that drew 4.6 million visitors in 2021, including a canyon hike to a hidden crystal-clear California waterfall swimming hole. While most trips occur without incident, rescue teams still have their work cut out for them, and that is unlikely to change owing to the range's rugged beauty and proximity to Los Angeles.