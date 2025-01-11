A UNESCO World Heritage Site Is One Of The Best-Preserved Ancient Roman Bath Complexes In Europe

Despite being nearly 2,000 years old, the baths in England still have their intricate Roman architecture and engineering intact. As one of the best-preserved complexes of its kind, this iconic attraction is so integral to Bath's identity that the city itself is named after it. The English city of Bath shines with history, luxury, and timeless charm, and the stunning Roman baths serve as its centerpiece.

Getting to Bath is fairly straightforward, whether you're traveling from London, nearby cities, or even farther afield. If you're taking a train from London, you can reach the city in about an hour and a half — it's the quickest way to get there. Driving from the capital takes a bit longer, anywhere between two and a half to three hours, depending on traffic — the M4 motorway is the best route. However, if you've skipped the hustle and bustle of London and opted for the beautiful, vibrant, and less crowded city of Liverpool, pack some snacks and expect to enjoy the English countryside. The drive to Bath can take up to four hours from Liverpool with a pitstop in Birmingham, so plan the road trip of your dreams accordingly. For those coming from Cardiff, the drive is shorter; it'll take you around an hour and a half. A train also runs from Cardiff to Bath. And if you're based in Bristol, you're even closer — you'll get to Bath in 50 minutes — 10 if you take British Railways. No matter how long your journey is, rest assured that exploring this incredible historical monument makes it worthwhile.

The catch is, you can't bathe in the Roman baths. They might be filled with water, but the quality is not considered safe to bathe in. Instead, head to the nearby Thermae Bath Spa, which uses the same water but treats it first.