Behaviors That'll Land You In A Cruise Ship's On-Board Jail, Aka The 'Brig'

Many massive cruise liners are referred to as floating cities. This makes a lot of sense, considering some of them have capacities bigger than the population of Aspen, Colorado. They also feature towny traits like different "neighborhoods," water parks, and shopping centers. Like any proper city, they've also got their secrets. Below deck, far from the bright lights and buffet dinners, most cruise lines have jail cells, or "brigs" in nautical terms. In the good ole days, high-seas hijinks could've had you walking the plank. But we're civilized folks now, so instead of feeding you to the sharks, cruise lines throw you in jail.

While cruises are about having fun, letting loose, and finding creative ways to get free alcoholic beverages, you should probably stop your fun short of criminal activity. The behaviors that will leave you bobbing behind bars on the high sea are very similar to those that could send you to jail on dry land. We're talking about typical crimes like breaking the ship's rules, violence, and attempted smuggling. Depending on the severity of your crime, your first transgressions might be handled with a warning or a fine, but more severe infractions will lead to lockdown until local authorities take over at the next port.

Cruise ship jail is a time-honored tradition. The Titanic even had a cell — a windowless, padded room. The Lusitania, another early 20th-century cruise liner that sank to the bottom of the Atlantic, also used a similar padded room as a brig. In a video, Titanic historian Bill Sauder said that the specification book for the Lusitania defined this padded room as a place for "the confinement of dangerous lunatics." Hopefully, that vivid description will give you a better idea of the behaviors that could send you to the brig.