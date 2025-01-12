You Might Want To Avoid Vacationing In This European Country If You're Allergic To Cats

From its rich and ancient history to its stunning all-inclusive resorts, Greece is a paradise not only for travelers but also for one of people's favorite furry friends: cats. Of course, if you're allergic to the internet's favorite feline, or if you just don't get along with them, Greece is definitely not a paradise for you — at all.

The people of Greece have taken a special liking to cats. For them, cats symbolize the strength of the country's spirit and many other aspects of their friendly society. Greece is widely known for the hospitality and kindness of its residents. This is known as philoxenia, one of the many Greek words you need to know before coming here, and the attitude stretches all the way to animals as well.

Many travelers visiting the country fall in love with the local cats, with some even wanting to adopt the kitties and take them back home, only to realize most of them are not exactly strays, as they are well fed and cared for by many locals. As Rick Steves writer Cameron Hewitt shared in a blog, "All around the country, we've been spotting little 'cat service stations' where locals put out food and water," a sight that further adds to the philoxenia and hospitality that Greece is famous for. That said, if these furry friends make you sneeze, you might need to take extra precautions to avoid them during your stay.