You Might Want To Avoid Vacationing In This European Country If You're Allergic To Cats
From its rich and ancient history to its stunning all-inclusive resorts, Greece is a paradise not only for travelers but also for one of people's favorite furry friends: cats. Of course, if you're allergic to the internet's favorite feline, or if you just don't get along with them, Greece is definitely not a paradise for you — at all.
The people of Greece have taken a special liking to cats. For them, cats symbolize the strength of the country's spirit and many other aspects of their friendly society. Greece is widely known for the hospitality and kindness of its residents. This is known as philoxenia, one of the many Greek words you need to know before coming here, and the attitude stretches all the way to animals as well.
Many travelers visiting the country fall in love with the local cats, with some even wanting to adopt the kitties and take them back home, only to realize most of them are not exactly strays, as they are well fed and cared for by many locals. As Rick Steves writer Cameron Hewitt shared in a blog, "All around the country, we've been spotting little 'cat service stations' where locals put out food and water," a sight that further adds to the philoxenia and hospitality that Greece is famous for. That said, if these furry friends make you sneeze, you might need to take extra precautions to avoid them during your stay.
Greece, a land where cats are cherished
From Mykonos to Rhodes to Athens, feline friends are often preferred over dogs in Greece due to their cleanliness. Cats also help keep the rats and mice at bay. Interestingly, some suggest that the Greeks' love for cats may come from ancient times, probably dating back to the Minoan age when these animals were thought of as protectors and bringers of good fortune.
Cats came to Greece from Egypt, and soon after, the little felines adopted the slow-paced life, or siga-siga, of Greece. Thus, they were gladly welcomed as daily life companions even by the Greek nobles. But not everything in life is rose colored. According to some sources, before Greece became a part of the European Union, the abandoned cats throughout the country were sort of neglected. It wasn't until the country entered the EU that a shift in perspective happened.
Greece is now obligated to abide by the European Union's animal welfare laws, which in turn prompted its citizens to reclaim their ancient love for the cats, with local people starting to feed and care for the strays. Shelters, non-profits, and even cat-friendly hotels are now common in Greece, further increasing the well-being of the cherished Greek cats that can even be seen roaming ancient ruins.
Cats may pay a visit to your hotel in Greece
Sadly, not all cats live like royals in Greece. Because of this, the Greek Cat Welfare Society, founded in 1992, has been taking care of injured and sick cats throughout the country, as well as providing neutering to lower the stray cat population. Fortunately, it's not only the Greek Cat Welfare Society or shelters that are caring for cats; there are also some hotels that have opened their doors to caring for the felines.
Such is the case at the Atlantica Imperial Resort in Kolimbia. This delightful beachfront hotel, with close access to many nearby towns, pristine pools, and fun amenities, stands out because of its cat café (a feeding station located right outside the hotel for the local cats) and the charity events it periodically hosts to raise money for stray cats and dogs in the region.
All over Greece, you'll find pet-friendly hotels, as well as Airbnbs that do not exactly cater to the cats but have no issue with the animals coming in and out of the properties, or visiting the guests through their balconies. So, all in all, it is pretty safe to say that besides hosting Europe's most family-friendly beach, Greece is also a cat-friendly haven worth choosing as your next adventure destination — if you're not allergic, that is.