Discover The Beach Often Called Europe's Most Family-Friendly At This Sandy Greek Paradise

It's easy to simply look at a beach and recognize that it is beautiful. However, there is so much more to a beach's beauty than just how great it looks as the background for a selfie. In fact, when people hear the phrase "Blue Flag" in regard to a beach — as well as marinas and sustainable tourism boats — it might seem that this label pays tribute to the stunningly soft white sand and clear blue waters, but there's actually so much more to it. This internationally recognized status is awarded to locations that fulfill a list of safety, educational, and environmental standards, and one of the prime examples of this honor is a little-known Mediterranean beach called Agios Georgios, or Saint George.

Located on the Greek Island of Naxos, this hidden gem of the Cyclades belongs in the conversation of the best Greek destinations to visit in the summer. While there are a number of other beaches that share the same name — the Agios Georgios located on Paras and Corfu, for example — this particular Saint George is considered one of the most welcoming, family-friendly vacation spots. Still, a lot of its many attractions go unnoticed by tourists that are instead drawn to the white-washed streets of Mykonos or the breathtaking natural vistas of Santorini.

With it's crystalline waters and idyllic yet quiet sandy shores, the Agios Georgios in Naxos is the perfect solution for travelers looking to escape the crowds of more popular destinations like Perissa and Kamari.