Discover The Beach Often Called Europe's Most Family-Friendly At This Sandy Greek Paradise
It's easy to simply look at a beach and recognize that it is beautiful. However, there is so much more to a beach's beauty than just how great it looks as the background for a selfie. In fact, when people hear the phrase "Blue Flag" in regard to a beach — as well as marinas and sustainable tourism boats — it might seem that this label pays tribute to the stunningly soft white sand and clear blue waters, but there's actually so much more to it. This internationally recognized status is awarded to locations that fulfill a list of safety, educational, and environmental standards, and one of the prime examples of this honor is a little-known Mediterranean beach called Agios Georgios, or Saint George.
Located on the Greek Island of Naxos, this hidden gem of the Cyclades belongs in the conversation of the best Greek destinations to visit in the summer. While there are a number of other beaches that share the same name — the Agios Georgios located on Paras and Corfu, for example — this particular Saint George is considered one of the most welcoming, family-friendly vacation spots. Still, a lot of its many attractions go unnoticed by tourists that are instead drawn to the white-washed streets of Mykonos or the breathtaking natural vistas of Santorini.
With it's crystalline waters and idyllic yet quiet sandy shores, the Agios Georgios in Naxos is the perfect solution for travelers looking to escape the crowds of more popular destinations like Perissa and Kamari.
Agios Georgios is a windsurfing paradise
Agios Georgios spans approximately one mile along the southwest section of the island that includes Naxos Town ("Chora") and its marina. At the northernmost section of Saint George, visitors can hike up to the monolithic door to the unfinished temple of Apollo known as Portara. While most likely considered among Greece's lesser-known ancient ruins, this monument offers a panoramic view of the coastline and Naxos Port.
The ocean surface here is as still as glass, courtesy of the terrain that naturally shields against the winds, while the southern portion provides the perfect conditions for water sports enthusiasts. At the Flisvos Sports Club, beachgoers are more than welcome try their hands at windsurfing, kiting, and a host of other high-octane activities. For those looking for a more leisurely experience, there's also the option of renting a catamaran for a private snorkeling and swimming excursion that ends with watching the sparkling orange sunset dip into the waters.
Venture through the ancient landmarks and narrow streets of Naxos Port
Taking a break between trips to the breathtaking azure waters of Agios Georgios, there is also plenty to do while venturing through nearby Naxos Town. From the exotic drinks served at Nissaki Beach Hotel's bar to the authentic Greek cuisine served at the highly acclaimed Nostimon Hellas restaurant, the entire town is a Mediterranean food lover's paradise. Besides Portara there are a number of other local historic landmarks to explore, the most notable of which is the Kratos ("Castle"). Built in 1207, when the island was under the rule of the Venetian principality, the imposing fortress served as the residence of the ruling Crispi family. Today, history buffs can climb to the top of Glezos Tower, the last of the fortress's twelve citadels, or see the intricately crafted antiquities at the Archeological Museum.
Beyond the quant markets and vendors of Naxos Town avid adventurers can journey 11 miles to hike the island's famous Mount Zas, as well as journey through its caverns, where legend claims that Zeus took refuge and was gifted the power of the thunderbolt. With so much to offer for travelers of all kinds, it's only a matter of time before the secret charm of this Agios Georgios hits the mainstream.