The Most Stunning All Inclusive Resorts You Can Stay At In Greece, According To Experts & Reviews

Greek hospitality is summed up with the word philoxenia. It comes from ancient Greek, and while it literally means "friend to the stranger," its meaning to Greeks evokes a genuine desire to share one's lifestyle. For Greek resorts, that means sharing the layered history, simple but nourishing food, and the magical variety of blue hues in their country. From the shimmering waters of the Aegean and Ionian seas to the shades of brightly-painted rooftops and sun-scorched window shutters, there's a reason many people feel at peace surrounded by a palette of the Greek islands. But with so much paradise, how do you choose just one location?

We've already given you the five best Greek islands to visit during the summer and rounded up the best places to stay in Greece's popular island, Santorini, but now we're setting our sights on all-inclusive resorts. These are the places that cater to your vacation style and give you options to swim, relax, and retreat, while showing you the best of Greece in one place, for one price.

By consulting critic-reviewed, visitor-awarded lists, and seeking out places that show the most breathtaking views and an authentic slice of Greek culture, we've compiled a list that includes the most-awarded resort brands, Greece's largest and most visitor-friendly island (Crete), and family as well as adults-only options. Once you're done exploring Greece, you may want to check out the most stunning resorts to stay at in the Cayman Islands, too.