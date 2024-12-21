The Most Stunning All Inclusive Resorts You Can Stay At In Greece, According To Experts & Reviews
Greek hospitality is summed up with the word philoxenia. It comes from ancient Greek, and while it literally means "friend to the stranger," its meaning to Greeks evokes a genuine desire to share one's lifestyle. For Greek resorts, that means sharing the layered history, simple but nourishing food, and the magical variety of blue hues in their country. From the shimmering waters of the Aegean and Ionian seas to the shades of brightly-painted rooftops and sun-scorched window shutters, there's a reason many people feel at peace surrounded by a palette of the Greek islands. But with so much paradise, how do you choose just one location?
We've already given you the five best Greek islands to visit during the summer and rounded up the best places to stay in Greece's popular island, Santorini, but now we're setting our sights on all-inclusive resorts. These are the places that cater to your vacation style and give you options to swim, relax, and retreat, while showing you the best of Greece in one place, for one price.
By consulting critic-reviewed, visitor-awarded lists, and seeking out places that show the most breathtaking views and an authentic slice of Greek culture, we've compiled a list that includes the most-awarded resort brands, Greece's largest and most visitor-friendly island (Crete), and family as well as adults-only options. Once you're done exploring Greece, you may want to check out the most stunning resorts to stay at in the Cayman Islands, too.
Ikos Aria, Kefalos (Kos)
Ikos Resorts have been decorated by the World Travel Awards and The Telegraph's 2023 Travel Awards, as well as readers' choice awards from Conde Nast Traveler and Tripadvisor. So it was no surprise to see a huge variety of Ikos hotels atop many recommendation lists. We've chosen the most-awarded Greek Ikos resort, the Ikos Aria, for the list. Ikos Aria topped the list for U.S. News and World Report's rankings, as well as being Tripadvisor's number-one Travelers' Choice winner for three years in a row, starting in 2022, with a near-perfect five-star rating. However, the Ikos Olivia (Polygyros) and Ikos Dassia (Corfu) are also top choices if you're headed to a different island.
Located on the island of Kos, in the eastern Dodecanese Islands, the Ikos Aria blends a five-star, on-the-water resort stay with exploration options on an ancient, beautiful island. Families staying at the resort will love the water sports options — including windsurfing — and fitness activities. Complimentary bikes allow for a little more freedom, and a kids' club gives parents the option to take a break with a spa treatment (at an additional cost) too. Besides à la carte restaurants with meals created by Michelin-starred chefs, Ikos Aria's local discovery opportunities allow guests to dine out around the island at no extra cost.
You can also explore off-site in a resort-owned Tesla and take advantage of complimentary tickets to the island's best museums. Don't miss the island's well-known archaeological site, the Asclepieion. It was an ancient medical school with hot springs, temples, and hostels in the home of Hippocrates, the father of medicine himself.
Kiani Beach Resort, Apokoronas (Crete)
Ranked fourth among Greece's all-inclusive resorts in U.S. News and World Report for 2024, Kiani Beach Resort is a top choice for many families. A coastal resort on the northwest side of Crete, only a half hour's drive from the Chania International Airport, Kiani Beach Resort offers a five-star atmosphere with a choice of sea view rooms, suites, maisonettes, and apartments for families and groups of all sizes.
No matter the room choice, you'll have a sitting area with a sofa bed, kitchenette, and balcony for private and family time. Because Crete is an idyllic location with plenty to offer visitors, you'll find no shortage of things to love about your stay, both on and off the resort property. In addition to the private beach with sunbeds, next door is Kiani Akti Beach. It's a long stretch of public beach with a shallow lagoon, perfect for paddling with little ones and enjoying the shades of the Aegean. In the evenings, guests can return to Kiani Beach and choose activities like DJ performances, magic shows, karaoke or piano nights, or Greek dance lessons.
The standard all-inclusive package offers sunbeds, beach towels, maid service, and meals, snacks, and ice cream. Local Cretan beer and wine, non-branded spirits and liqueurs, and soft drinks are also included. For kids, a playground, mini-disco, face painting, kids' club, and animation programs are available daily, as well as fitness programs. An upgraded all-inclusive plus package includes more premium alcoholic beverages, children's gifts and a welcome basket, and steep discounts on additional services like rental cars, hotel laundry, scuba diving, and spa services.
Ikaros Beach Resort & Spa, Malia (Crete)
As Greece's largest island, Crete is a surprisingly underrated part of Greece, without the crowds of Santorini, so it's no wonder it's home to several of Greece's best all-inclusive resorts. On the northeast side of the island, about a 30-minute drive east of the island's main airport in Heraklion, Ikaros Beach Resort is located in the town of Malia. Nearby, the ruins of Crete's third-largest Minoan palace can be found at an ancient archeological site dating back to at least 1700 B.C., carrying a sense of Greece's epic and ancient history. In 2024, both Travel + Leisure and The Telegraph rated the peaceful atmosphere of this adults-only (16 and older) resort as one of the best all-inclusive experiences in Crete, and Greece in general.
The warm, neutral tones and site-specific architecture of the resort are inspired by techniques used in centuries-old Cretan villages, incorporating local design and craftwork throughout the resort. Aside from the full-service concierge, room service, complimentary refreshments, and other services you might expect, the resort features its own Greek Orthodox chapel, six restaurants, a wellness club and spa, four freshwater outdoor pools, a private beach, electric vehicle charging station, library books, watersports, and a breakfast service that stretches the mornings from 6 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Three booking categories — bed and breakfast, half-board, or all-inclusive — allow you to cater your visit to exactly how you travel.
Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas (Crete)
A resort carved into the rocky hillside in northeastern Crete, Daios Cove Luxury Resort's cavernous natural aesthetic finds its home in Vathi, just over 40 miles east of Heraklion International Airport, and can be reached by free airport transfer. The natural cove belongs to the resort and serves as a private beach on the Aegean, while five levels of rooms, villas, spa services, restaurants, and pools stretch above it, effectively creating its own village: Big enough to explore, but small enough to master. The nearby villages, Plaka and Kritsa, offer guests a picturesque wander through the past.
Aside from the sandy beach and sea, the resort offers a heated infinity seawater pool, with a kids-only area; two indoor seawater pools in the resort's wellness hub are reserved for adults (16 and older). The wellness center, Kepos by Goco, is a spa and fitness hub with a hammam, Finnish sauna, and therapy center featuring massage, hydrotherapy, oxygen treatments, and skincare services. Inspired by the philosophical approach of Epicurus, a full day or weekend of treatments can be ordered as a package, or à la carte. Also included in a stay at this resort is access to the Children's Club, with dedicated staff to keep kids busy while parents are at play; at an additional charge, the Crèche Club is available for little ones from four months to four years old.
Guests can choose a half board option, with a dinner credit, or full board, which includes all meals. A leisurely funicular runs between the levels, if time is no object and getting in your steps is no goal. The beach, however, is only accessible by stairs. Travel the Greek Way calls Daios Cove the "best all-inclusive resort in Europe for 2023."
Lux Me White Palace Grecotel (Crete)
Complementing the endless blue along its north-facing seaside location, the white-washed rooms and pebble beach of Lux Me White Palace will make you feel like you're a world away from worries. Situated at the halfway point between Heraklion and Chania on Crete's northern coastal road, the resort in Pigianos Kampos is yet another secret Greek paradise with enchanting waters.
It's hard to beat the amenities at Lux Me White, which made Travel + Leisure's 2024 list of Greece's best all-inclusives. From 24/7 concierge service via WhatsApp and the Grecotel app to a bounty of food and drink options including premium juices, cocktails, seven à la carte and buffet restaurants, and in-room coffee machines, the resort offers a very on-demand experience. An adults-only beach zone and restaurant, 11 private pools attached to luxury Yai Suites assure privacy and a curated atmosphere, while an outdoor cinema, an expansive beach, 22 pools, evening music, and fitness activities in the water and at the resort (including boccia, pétanque, yoga, and snorkeling) offer options for every age range and activity level. Spa treatments, however, are not included.
A neighboring farm and taverna, Agreco, provides local, organic Cretan produce to the resort's restaurants, and offers a farm tour and food-tasting visit by private taxi, just 10 minutes from the property. Foodies will notice that cooking lessons and a wine masterclass are included in activity options, while families might enjoy the water park and craft workshops.
The Westin Resort, Costa Navarino (Peloponnese)
A massive, family-friendly resort on the Greek mainland, The Telegraph rated The Westin Resort as the best five-star, all-inclusive in Greece, "if not the whole of Europe," for 2024. Perched along a sandy beach in the Messinia region, overlooking the Ionian Sea on the southwestern mainland, nearby Mycenaean archeological sites make it a good home base for exploring some of Greece's best ancient sites outside Athens; however, you'll never run out of things to do on the property, if you prefer total relaxation.
The resort has it all: Two kids' clubs with different programs for children and teens, a massive water park, dozens of pools, bowling and basketball facilities, a tennis center, and a stunning beach — complete with protected areas for native sea turtles to lay their eggs. For adults, a four-signature golf course, sauna, steam room, hammam, and wellness treatments (including physiotherapy and facials) with accompanying Greek modes and scales offer an abundance of options for relaxing as well as staying fit. Built in the low-slung style of traditional Greek villages, with stone and wood finishings, the resort encompasses the space of a town in itself. Pools dot the property, including private infinity pools in each "Infinity Suite."
Although Costa Navarino sits an almost 200-mile drive southwest of Athens, the resort is just 30 miles from Kalamata International Airport, which receives international flights seasonally. You can travel there year-round from Athens, Thessaloniki, and Heraklion. A local shuttle is available for free, and you can rent a car or hire a private limo or van for an additional charge.
Sentido Port Royal Villas & Spa (Rhodes)
If your five-star style is a little more exotic, venture to Rhodes, one of Greece's most eastern islands. On the east coast of the island, between Rhodes Town and Lindos, Sentido Port Royal Villas provides an adults-only hamlet with bungalows, suites, and rooms in a peaceful, streamlined atmosphere on the South Aegean. Diagoras International Airport is under 25 miles away, and the resort's reception team can arrange transport. Blue Star Ferries operates ferries to the port of Rhodes from other Greek islands, or you can take the Sea Dreams or Yeşil Marmaris Lines ferries from Marmaris, Turkey, to Rhodes, if you are on the Turkish mainland.
A Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award 2024 winner, visitors give the experience a five-star rating. A choice of meal plans means you can choose the value that suits your style: Half board (breakfast and dinner), full board (all meals), and all-inclusive (meals, plus drinks at three resort bars). The atmosphere is tranquil and intentional, especially when it comes to caring for the water. Two freshwater swimming pools, an indoor pool, the spa and wellness center, as well as a sandy beach that consistently earns a Blue Flag award for environmental education, safety, and sustainability, provide a healing, luxurious atmosphere for the senses. For a more active experience, the aerobics center includes a tennis court, paddle court, gym, and yoga center. A private, Greek Orthodox chapel and on-the-beach wedding services are available for special and religious occasions. Off-site, the medieval old town of Rhodes is a UNESCO world heritage site with loads to explore. Art culture, day cruises, and night clubs provide options for all types of exploration. Just four miles from Rhodes, you can also avoid crowds by hopping over to the beautiful nearby island of Halki.
Methodology
The variety and value of all-inclusive Greek resorts make it hard to wade through the many options. To come up with our list, we chose to focus on well-reviewed properties that got the seal of approval from professional travel journalists, Greek hospitality experts, and average travelers. We sifted through reviews and photos, weighing the visual splendor, harmony with Greek style and architecture, and individuality of each resort. We also wanted to keep a variety of mainland and island picks, and make sure there were things to do off-site, just in case the plethora of all-inclusive options didn't quite scratch every traveler's itch. After considering all of these factors, we chose the resorts that shared top marks among the most travelers and professional reviewers.