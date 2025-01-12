Sneak A Peek At The Legendary Area 51 With Beautiful Desert Scenery From A Hidden Nevada Summit

To know what's really happening at Area 51, you'd probably need special access only given to top government insiders. The government only even confirmed the existence of the site in 2013 after the release of an unsealed CIA document that said the location was used in the 1950s to test a new type of spy plane.

But for years some have speculated that the enigmatic Area 51 site is home to the remains of crashed alien spaceships and its inhabitants, along with secret programs related to everything from reverse engineering extraterrestrial tech to the development of all sorts of different otherworldly advances. Regardless, the site's infamy has reached mystic proportions in modern society and pop culture over the years and has inspired everything from movies and books, to the widely covered viral 2019 Internet meme in which millions of people confirmed a 2019 Facebook event called "Storm Area 51," although only a few thousand people actually showed up, and no one made it inside.

A better option for outer space fascinated tourists who want to investigate the mystery of Area 51 for themself, without storming the site and getting in trouble with the law, is definitely Tikaboo Peak.