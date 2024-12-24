The World's 'Psychic Capital' Is A Spiritual Mecca In The South With Serene Parks & Victorian Homes

Much of Cassadaga's paranormal reputation comes from its connection to the Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp, a group of healers and mediums, who on their official website "affirm that communication with the so-called dead is a fact, scientifically proven by the phenomena of Spiritualism." The modern Spiritualist movement is a belief system dating to the mid-19th century that essentially believes the spirit continues after death.

The Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp is a community founded in 1894 by a New York man named George Colby who became a Spiritualist leader after being led to the location of what is now Cassadaga during a seance. Until today, followers of this sect in the area claim "that the Precepts of Prophecy and Healing contained in the Bible are Divine attributes proven through Mediumship." This camp was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, and is now home to a number of healers and mediums, some of which offer their service to the public.

The town is also an amazing testament to the Victorian architecture at the time of its founding as well. As you wander through Cassadaga, it might not be hard to imagine ghosts and spirits amid its quiet streets.