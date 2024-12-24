The World's 'Psychic Capital' Is A Spiritual Mecca In The South With Serene Parks & Victorian Homes
When people think of northern Florida, they probably imagine secret white sand dune seaside paradises like Jetty Park, football games in Jacksonville, or the amusement parks of Orlando. It's probably fair to say that North Florida probably wouldn't be the first place you'd think of when pondering conversing with the afterlife, but did you know there is something else a little spookier happening in this region?
In an unincorporated area of Volusia County, about 35 miles north of Orlando, sits the enclave of Cassadaga, sometimes referred to as the world's psychic capital. Here, some residents claim to be mediums, or guides of sorts that can communicate with the deceased. Whether or not you believe in speaking with spirits, this destination and the surrounding nature still make for an underrated tourist spot, boasting serene parks and beautiful Victorian architecture. During the fall, North Florida foliage's unique colors can feel particularly spooky — especially around Halloween — perhaps when the dead are available to talk.
Communicating with the spirits from a 19th century camp
Much of Cassadaga's paranormal reputation comes from its connection to the Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp, a group of healers and mediums, who on their official website "affirm that communication with the so-called dead is a fact, scientifically proven by the phenomena of Spiritualism." The modern Spiritualist movement is a belief system dating to the mid-19th century that essentially believes the spirit continues after death.
The Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp is a community founded in 1894 by a New York man named George Colby who became a Spiritualist leader after being led to the location of what is now Cassadaga during a seance. Until today, followers of this sect in the area claim "that the Precepts of Prophecy and Healing contained in the Bible are Divine attributes proven through Mediumship." This camp was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, and is now home to a number of healers and mediums, some of which offer their service to the public.
The town is also an amazing testament to the Victorian architecture at the time of its founding as well. As you wander through Cassadaga, it might not be hard to imagine ghosts and spirits amid its quiet streets.
Metaphysical shops and a lakeside view in Cassadaga
The first place to visit for those interested in the town's spookier side is the Andrew Jackson Davis Educational Building and Bookstore, home base for all things related to the Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp, situated in a gorgeous early 20th century building. The Purple Rose Trading Co. is another great metaphysical store in town specializing in all things paranormal and beyond. Take a stroll around Cassadaga Road and the few surrounding streets where most of the shops and restaurants are, and enjoy exploring the various local businesses.
Cassadaga is also right next to Lake Colby, a quaint unsung oasis in North Florida. One great place to have a picnic or read a book next to the water is Colby-Alderman Park, a pleasant rest stop with some light hiking and a kid's play area. Another beautiful spot is Horseshoe Park and Fairy Trail, a lovely outdoor area full of surprising decorations and exhibits. Golf enthusiasts curious about hitting the links should check out nearby Victoria Hills Golf Club. At night, stop by Sinatra's on Cassadaga Road, a lovely Italian restaurant with amazing live piano music in the background.
If you're looking to cleanse yourself after speaking with the dead, consider heading to one of the absolute bester water parks in Orlando, according to reviews. If you're trying to find other supernatural experiences, maybe you should travel across the country to the rocky mountain state and visit the legendary UFO Watchtower where you can search the cosmos at one of Colorado's most unique roadside stops with otherworldly vibes.