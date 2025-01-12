The Simple Strategies Rick Steves Recommends For Being Eco-Friendly While Staying In European Hotels

While you're in your own home, you're probably doing a lot to help the environment, from recycling and turning the lights off to taking shorter showers and keeping the thermostat at a reasonable temperature. However, sometimes, that can all go out the window when vacationing. It can be easy to forget that we're all sharing a planet when we're trying to get away from it all. Enter travel pro Rick Steves, who has given us great travel tips over the years. He's got some ideas on how to be eco-friendly while staying at European hotels, and on his website, he praises this part of the world for its commitment to preserving Earth's precious resources.

He explains, "With every visit to Europe, I'm inspired by the way Europeans recognize human-created climate change not as a "theory" — they accept it as a reality — and take meaningful action to address it." One thing you can do to help at hotels, he tells us, is to skip getting your towels and sheets washed every day by putting the "do not disturb" sign on your door.

Another thing Steves recommends is to make sure to turn off the lights and the air conditioning when you leave your hotel room each day. It may take a few minutes to cool down the room when you return, but it's worth it. He also mentions that some hotels in Europe have a system whereby the lights and power turn on only when your hotel room key is in a slot in the wall. (If you ever enter a hotel room and the light doesn't turn on, that may be why.)