Costa Rica Is Home To One Of Central America's 'Most Biologically Diverse Properties' To Explore

Walk on suspension bridges high above the canopy of a dense rainforest and take a refreshing dip in a waterfall deep in "one of the most biologically diverse properties in Central America," according to the website of Rainmaker Conservation Park. A spectacular, under-the-radar private reserve on the Central Pacific coast of Costa Rica in the province of Puntarenas, Rainmaker is near the more famous Manuel Antonio Park. But that doesn't mean you should ignore Rainmaker, which has some incredible jungle you can walk through and 1,500 acres to explore.

Costa Rica is one of the world's most biodiverse places, meaning it has a significant percentage of all the species on Earth in a relatively small area. Rainmaker is 80% virgin rainforest and was established for scientific research, so its many species of flora and fauna are in their natural state, free from human interference. Alive with birds and butterflies, frogs and sloths, Rainmaker is home to 60% of Costa Rica's species. From its observation platforms and hanging bridges you can literally get a bird's eye view over the leafy rainforest. Many avian species like to be high up in trees, so be on the lookout for toucans, trogons, falcons, and hummingbirds. The six suspension bridges are securely attached to sturdy trees and are in accordance with U.S. engineering safety standards. Walking along the treetops is one of the best things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation. Back down on the forest floor, waterfalls spill through the lush foliage into pools that beckon hikers.