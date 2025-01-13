Halfway Between Los Angeles And Las Vegas Is A Unique California Desert Town Right On Route 66

Undoubtedly, Los Angeles and Las Vegas are two of the most popular cities to travel to in the U.S. With less than 300 miles between the much-visited metropolises, it's possible to drive from one to the other in a day. And if you're looking for a stunning and storied road trip, there's nothing quite like a journey down Route 66.

Boasting kitschy roadside attractions, classic diners, and neon-lit motels, the historic route begins in Chicago and winds through eight states to its endpoint on the Santa Monica pier. If you're driving from LA to Las Vegas (or vice versa), you can easily drive a portion of Route 66, which passes through various overlooked locales that are worth a stop, one of which is Barstow.

Tucked halfway between LA and Vegas, Barstow is a unique California desert town with plenty of road trip attractions you won't want to drive past. Visit underrated stops on Route 66, like the murals on Barstow's Main Street, hop aboard the Western America Railroad Museum, haunt nearby ghost towns, and enjoy small-town charm on your way to big-city destinations.