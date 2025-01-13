Halfway Between Los Angeles And Las Vegas Is A Unique California Desert Town Right On Route 66
Undoubtedly, Los Angeles and Las Vegas are two of the most popular cities to travel to in the U.S. With less than 300 miles between the much-visited metropolises, it's possible to drive from one to the other in a day. And if you're looking for a stunning and storied road trip, there's nothing quite like a journey down Route 66.
Boasting kitschy roadside attractions, classic diners, and neon-lit motels, the historic route begins in Chicago and winds through eight states to its endpoint on the Santa Monica pier. If you're driving from LA to Las Vegas (or vice versa), you can easily drive a portion of Route 66, which passes through various overlooked locales that are worth a stop, one of which is Barstow.
Tucked halfway between LA and Vegas, Barstow is a unique California desert town with plenty of road trip attractions you won't want to drive past. Visit underrated stops on Route 66, like the murals on Barstow's Main Street, hop aboard the Western America Railroad Museum, haunt nearby ghost towns, and enjoy small-town charm on your way to big-city destinations.
Route 66 and roadside attractions in Barstow
If you're coming from Las Vegas, be sure to stop at California's largest gas station, Eddieworld, just 12 miles outside of Barstow. Even if you don't need to gas up at one of the 26 pumps, snapping a selfie with the giant ice cream sundae building is worth the stop alone. If you're hungry, you can venture inside to explore the restaurants, which feature eclectic offerings of pizza, sushi, jerky, and homemade ice cream if you're craving dessert in the desert.
Just up the road, you'll find Peggy Sue's Diner, a quirky dining spot shaped like a giant jukebox. An essential stop for getting in the Route 66 spirit, the '50s-style restaurant serves classic diner fare in a checker-floored locale decorated with mid-century pop culture memorabilia.
When you get to Barstow, it's easy to see its Route 66 roots. Historic markers topped with miniature '50s Chevrolets display the famous Route 66 shield like a badge of honor, while roadside motels feature neon signs and parking lots dotted with vintage cars. At the time of this writing, the Barstow Route 66 "Mother Road" Museum is sadly closed, but you can still head to the town's Historic Main Street, which boasts a number of colorful murals dedicated to the beloved route. You'll also see murals depicting the Native Americans of the Mojave Desert, as well as mining and railroad scenes.
Museums and ghost towns around Barstow
If your heart is set on visiting a museum, pull into the Western American Railroad Museum. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the museum houses a collection of model trains, railway artifacts, and historical memorabilia. Outside, you'll find vintage locomotives on display that are accessible from dawn to dusk. You can also visit the Mojave River Valley Museum, which features local and Native American history, mining artifacts, and rock collections.
If you really want to step back in time, about a 20-minute drive from Barstow is Calico Ghost Town. An old mining town dating back to the 1800s, Calico has been transformed into a tourist attraction, featuring many restored buildings that boast historic western charm. Take a self-guided mining tour, ride the train, and stroll around town for endless photo opportunities with vintage backdrops. When driving the lonely stretch of desert highway from LA to Vegas, don't miss all the roadside stops along the way, especially in Barstow.