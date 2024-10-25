California's Largest Gas Station Is A Surreal Oasis In The Desert

If California is the birthplace of the roadside attraction, this one is its Frankenstein-like crown jewel. It doesn't boast of a natural highlight, like walking through an unimaginably giant tree, or stopping off for architecture highlights at the best tourist attractions along California's scenic coast. Instead, the Yermo, California, highlight, EddieWorld (36017 Calico Road), capitalizes on the one thing common to all road trips, regardless of destination: the regular need to fill up the gas tank.

Coastal Californians all along the state meet up with I-15 at the Inland Empire crossroads in Barstow before heading to Las Vegas. Just 12 miles east, a massive 65-foot-tall ice cream cone bids weary travelers to take a rest. "We picked the exact middle spot [between coastal California cities and Las Vegas], purely based on geography, and that's Yermo, whether you're coming or going," EddieWorld's owner, Alex Ringle, told SFGate.

Self-described as California's largest gas station, EddieWorld — which is open daily from 6 a.m. until midnight – offers 26 gas pumps and 24 electric vehicle charging stations, but fuel is hardly its main selling point. Read on to discover the highlights of its extensive food and drink offerings, and learn more about its place on the California road trip map.

