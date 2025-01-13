The World-Class East Coast Art Museum Where One Of America's Most Famous Heists Took Place

In the early morning hours of March 18, 1990, the greatest art heist of all time took place at the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum in Boston, one of Rick Steves' favorite American cities and home to America's oldest public park. By the time the sun rose and began filtering through the skylights over the Venetian-style palazzo's central courtyard and into the surrounding galleries, the light fell on about a dozen empty frames. The masterworks that had sat inside them the day before had been removed by thieves dressed as police officers, who knocked on the door and said they were responding to a disturbance. The ruse worked, and the museum's two security guards quickly found themselves bound and gagged as the thieves got to work.

Over the next 81 minutes, they cut paintings by Rembrandt, Vermeer, Degas, Manet, and Flinck from the frames, grabbing a finial from Napoleon's Imperial Guard and an ancient Chinese vessel from the 12th century B.C. along the way. The total value of the 13 absconded artworks was $500 million, making it the largest art heist ever. It's passed into legend in the decades since, as no arrests were ever made. The whereabouts of the art remains a mystery — despite intensive investigations by the FBI and others, a $10 million reward, and conspiracy theories galore pointing fingers at the Vatican, Irish Republican Army, Middle Eastern emirs, Boston gangsters, and more. Countless books, podcasts, and documentaries have not got the art back, either.