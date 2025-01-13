Asia's Authentic European Village And Thrilling Theme Park Is Only Accessible By A Scenic Cable Car

Imagine a charming European village with cobblestone streets and Gothic-style architecture. Now, imagine this town sitting atop a mountain in Vietnam. Although it sounds out of place, that's exactly what you get at Ba Na Hills. This European-inspired retreat and theme park is like no other, and thanks to its remote location, it offers some epic views.

Ba Na Hills sits on a mountaintop roughly 30 minutes from Da Nang and an hour from Hoi An (also known as the mini Venice of Vietnam). The park was originally established in 1919 by French colonists hoping to create a retreat for European travelers. A century later, it has evolved into a whimsical entertainment complex. Its architecture features preserved ruins alongside modern replicas of old French buildings, and the village is bursting with eateries, attractions, and a theme park. But the best part? Getting there is half the adventure. This destination sits nearly 5,000 feet above sea level, and the only way to travel here is via cable car — the longest nonstop single-track cable car in the world. The 20-minute journey passes high above lush jungle and cascading waterfalls with sweeping views of Da Nang's coastline.

Ba Na Hills is ideal for romantic getaways, family adventures, and tourists looking for a niche attraction. It's a unique place where entertainment, culture, and natural beauty collide. There's so much to do here, from visiting the iconic Golden Bridge to exploring hidden wine cellars and riding rollercoasters. But word to the wise: this place is massive. So before you head up the mountain, keep reading. We'll cover everything you should know before visiting.