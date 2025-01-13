Hidden In A Tropical Cove In Central America Is An Idyllic Beach Perfect For A Peaceful Escape

Central America is where some of the world's most beautiful beaches are found. However, as these beaches become more famous — and crowded — over the years, destinations once considered to be hidden gems are quickly becoming tourist hotspots. Thankfully, some places have managed to fly under the radar and preserve their idyllic and secluded atmosphere. One of these beaches is Playa Biesanz, tucked within the lush jungle canopies of Costa Rica's Pacific coast.

Located just over three hours by car from the capital city of San José, Playa Biesanz is among the top little-known beaches in Costa Rica to avoid the crowds. It's located along a cove at the end of a wilderness path and boasts inviting waters and soft white sand. It is also a refuge for some of the most extraordinary animals in the country, and you are likely to spot a few as you make the trek to the beach.

Playa Biesanz is off the beaten path, but it offers some of the same amenities and conveniences that you will find at the busier destinations. For example, the beach has kayaks, paddle boards, and snorkeling equipment available to rent, and vendors selling coconut water and other refreshments. This beloved spot is located near Costa Rica's famous attractions, such as the renowned Manuel Antonio National Park and the beautiful town of Quepos. As you travel along the coast, Playa Biesanz is a perfect place to pause, with other must-see spots like Jaco, Uvita, and Dominical waiting just ahead.