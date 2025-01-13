Hidden In A Tropical Cove In Central America Is An Idyllic Beach Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
Central America is where some of the world's most beautiful beaches are found. However, as these beaches become more famous — and crowded — over the years, destinations once considered to be hidden gems are quickly becoming tourist hotspots. Thankfully, some places have managed to fly under the radar and preserve their idyllic and secluded atmosphere. One of these beaches is Playa Biesanz, tucked within the lush jungle canopies of Costa Rica's Pacific coast.
Located just over three hours by car from the capital city of San José, Playa Biesanz is among the top little-known beaches in Costa Rica to avoid the crowds. It's located along a cove at the end of a wilderness path and boasts inviting waters and soft white sand. It is also a refuge for some of the most extraordinary animals in the country, and you are likely to spot a few as you make the trek to the beach.
Playa Biesanz is off the beaten path, but it offers some of the same amenities and conveniences that you will find at the busier destinations. For example, the beach has kayaks, paddle boards, and snorkeling equipment available to rent, and vendors selling coconut water and other refreshments. This beloved spot is located near Costa Rica's famous attractions, such as the renowned Manuel Antonio National Park and the beautiful town of Quepos. As you travel along the coast, Playa Biesanz is a perfect place to pause, with other must-see spots like Jaco, Uvita, and Dominical waiting just ahead.
The little-known paradise of Playa Biesanz
Tucked away amid the trees between the town of Quepos and Manuel Antonio National Park, Playa Biesanz is one of Costa Rica's best-kept secrets. One of the closest nearby landmarks is Shana By The Beach Resort, where you'll find a hidden entrance to the jungle path that leads to the secluded beach. Getting to the beach is only possible on foot by taking the jungle trail, but those who make the trek will be rewarded with a beautiful sandy shoreline free from the usual crowds. The remote beach boasts calm water ideal for swimming and abundant wildlife. Keep your eyes peeled for the animal inhabitants in the area, including howler monkeys and sloths. Visiting during Costa Rica's dry season between December and March will ensure that you'll be spoiled with cloudless skies.
Playa Biesanz offers a quiet escape from its lively surroundings. Just steps away is the small but bustling district of Manuel Antonio. Known as one of the best destinations for a little bit of everything in Costa Rica, Manuel Antonio is home to fantastic restaurants, shops, world-class accommodations, and attractions. Other nearby beaches such as Playa Playitas and Playa Espadilla are typically busier than idyllic Playa Biesanz.
Just 15 minutes down the road is Quepos, a harbor town known for its beautiful marina and sport fishing opportunities. However, the area's main attraction is undeniably Manuel Antonio National Park, a small but mighty Costa Rica national park renowned for its exceptional biodiversity. The park's beaches, coral reefs, and rainforests are brimming with plant life and extraordinary species of all kinds. Once you've had your fair share of adventure, the peaceful shore of Playa Biesanz is the perfect place to recharge.