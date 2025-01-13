The Best Thing To Do With An Old Hawaiian Lei

Whether you're visiting Hawaii to go snorkeling with sea turtles or to lounge on the island state's best beaches, you're almost guaranteed to be gifted a fresh flower lei. Or, you may be presented with an opportunity to make one, as many resorts, like the Fairmont Orchid, where "The Bachelorette" was filmed, and Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu on Kauai, offer lei-making classes for guests. But when it comes time to pack your bags and head for home, what should you do with that lei? Whatever you decide, one thing is certain: you shouldn't throw it away. Instead, you should find a way to return it to nature.

Meleana Estes, who wrote the book "Lei Aloha: Celebrating the Vibrant Flowers and Lei of Hawai'i," learned about them from her grandmother, a legendary lei maker who taught Estes how to make them as a child. A lei "starts from the soil, then you wear it, and then it goes back to the soil," Estes explained in an interview with Vogue. Some people choose to return their lei to nature by scattering the flowers from their lei in the ocean or in a park or even by burying or burning the flowers. Whatever you choose, don't forget to remove the string from your lei; not only is it not easily biodegradable, it could cause harm to wildlife.

You might see flower lei left on statues, like the bronze sculpture of Duke Kahanamoku, known as the father of surfing, along Waikiki Beach. It might seem like a nice way to pay respect to the Hawaiian legend as well as an option to avoid throwing the lei away — but it isn't actually a good idea, as the lei can damage the statue.