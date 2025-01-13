Route 66 Runs Through The Heart Of Missouri's Underrated Artsy City With Trendy Boutiques And Beauty
Calling to mind images of retro diners, roadside motels with flashing neon signs, and miles of open road, Route 66 is the most stunning and storied route for a perfect U.S. road trip. Running through the heart of America, the legendary route passes by eight states, including Missouri. More than just farmland and drive-through towns, the Show-Me State has a lot to show, indeed, featuring some of the most underrated stops on Route 66. You can snap pictures with the world's second-largest rocking chair in Fanning, explore the Meramec Caverns in Stanton, visit the cheekily named Uranus Fudge Factory in St. Robert, and make a stop in St. Louis to ogle at the world-famous Gateway Arch (located inside the only U.S. national park situated entirely inside a city).
Before continuing to the next state on the route, Kansas, be sure to stop in Joplin. Tucked into the Ozark Mountains landscape in southwest Missouri, Joplin boasts natural beauty, as well as a vibrant arts and culture scene, charming shopping and dining locales, and a rich history that includes ties to famous fugitives Bonnie and Clyde. Immortalized with a shout-out in the classic song "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66," Joplin is definitely a city you don't want to miss.
Cruise Route 66 through downtown Joplin
If you're cruising into Joplin on Route 66, be sure to visit the Route 66 Mural Park. Running along downtown Main Street, you'll find buildings painted with colorful murals depicting scenes from the open road, classic cars, and a map of the historic route. One mural even has a red toy Corvette parked next to it, making for a perfect photo op. Alongside Route 66 art, you'll see a collection of murals that celebrate Joplin's history and culture, including a tribute to the city's performing arts scene that features renderings of contemporary dancers and the historic Fox Theater.
While you're downtown, take a stroll through Joplin's Sunshine Lamp District. Named for its vintage street lamps, the lively district mixes historic charm with modern delights. Explore a paradise of local shops like the trendy Blue Moon Boutique and the vintage gem Changing Hands Book Shoppe. When you've shopped up an appetite, you can dig into local favorites like Club 609, a friendly downtown eatery serving an extensive menu of American cuisine with a full bar of tasty cocktails. If you're on a Route 66 kick, head inside the Holiday Inn to dine at the Route 66 Pub & Grill for classic dishes and vibes.
Historic homes and vintage motels
To step back into Joplin's storied past, wander through the Murphysburg Historic District, where you'll encounter rows of beautiful buildings dating back to the 19th century. Pick up a walking tour brochure here to explore the 37 historic structures, including the castle-like Charles Schifferdecker House and the classic Queen Anne-style Albert Winchester House. Don't leave Joplin without visiting its most notorious home, the Bonnie and Clyde Hideout Apartment. Marked by a historic landmark sign, the small garage apartment was secretly inhabited by the famous crime duo in 1933, just one year before they were caught and shot.
While there are plenty of familiar hotel chains to choose from in Joplin, like La Quinta Inn and Best Western, you'd be remiss not to book a classic Route 66 motel. Located about 16 miles east of Joplin is the historic Boots Court motel. Dating back to 1939, the neon-lit Streamline Moderne building is one of the oldest motels on the route and famously hosted movie legend Clark Gable on two occasions. If you're traveling along Route 66 in Missouri, slow down and stop in Joplin.