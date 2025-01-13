Route 66 Runs Through The Heart Of Missouri's Underrated Artsy City With Trendy Boutiques And Beauty

Calling to mind images of retro diners, roadside motels with flashing neon signs, and miles of open road, Route 66 is the most stunning and storied route for a perfect U.S. road trip. Running through the heart of America, the legendary route passes by eight states, including Missouri. More than just farmland and drive-through towns, the Show-Me State has a lot to show, indeed, featuring some of the most underrated stops on Route 66. You can snap pictures with the world's second-largest rocking chair in Fanning, explore the Meramec Caverns in Stanton, visit the cheekily named Uranus Fudge Factory in St. Robert, and make a stop in St. Louis to ogle at the world-famous Gateway Arch (located inside the only U.S. national park situated entirely inside a city).

Before continuing to the next state on the route, Kansas, be sure to stop in Joplin. Tucked into the Ozark Mountains landscape in southwest Missouri, Joplin boasts natural beauty, as well as a vibrant arts and culture scene, charming shopping and dining locales, and a rich history that includes ties to famous fugitives Bonnie and Clyde. Immortalized with a shout-out in the classic song "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66," Joplin is definitely a city you don't want to miss.