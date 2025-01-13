Maui's 'Forbidden Cove' Is An Idyllic Beach Renowned For Colorful Marine Life And Clear Waters

From exploring the "heart of old town Hawaii" in the town of Hāna to visiting the state's third-largest volcano in a stunning natural park, Maui offers wonderful adventures and dramatic tropical landscapes. However, many travelers to Maui just want to find the perfect beach to relax on. Just north of the luxurious Wailea development lies one of Maui's best beaches: Keawakapu Beach. Stretching about 0.5 miles, Keawakapu translates to "forbidden cove."

Although the name may sound vaguely ominous, the beach's delights are certainly not, as the picturesque sweep of sand boasts stunning views of surrounding islands, gentle clear waves, top snorkeling, and some of the best sunsets on the island. While the nearby Wailea Beach is well-known and features the Four Seasons Resort (one of Hawaii's best hotels featured in the TV show "The White Lotus"), Keawakapu is often overlooked by tourists. The beach is anchored at the northern end by the Mana Kai Maui, a relaxed beachfront resort, and is lined by coastal residences tucked away in lush tropical greenery.

Keawakapu Beach is located about 15 miles from Maui's Kahului Airport. There is a parking lot across Kilohana Drive that is free, and access is permitted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The best time to visit Maui is during the dry and sunny summer season from April to October, when the average temperature hovers around 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Try to time your visit to Keawakapu early in the morning when the snorkeling visibility is best or in the late afternoon for sunset views.