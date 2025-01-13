Maui's 'Forbidden Cove' Is An Idyllic Beach Renowned For Colorful Marine Life And Clear Waters
From exploring the "heart of old town Hawaii" in the town of Hāna to visiting the state's third-largest volcano in a stunning natural park, Maui offers wonderful adventures and dramatic tropical landscapes. However, many travelers to Maui just want to find the perfect beach to relax on. Just north of the luxurious Wailea development lies one of Maui's best beaches: Keawakapu Beach. Stretching about 0.5 miles, Keawakapu translates to "forbidden cove."
Although the name may sound vaguely ominous, the beach's delights are certainly not, as the picturesque sweep of sand boasts stunning views of surrounding islands, gentle clear waves, top snorkeling, and some of the best sunsets on the island. While the nearby Wailea Beach is well-known and features the Four Seasons Resort (one of Hawaii's best hotels featured in the TV show "The White Lotus"), Keawakapu is often overlooked by tourists. The beach is anchored at the northern end by the Mana Kai Maui, a relaxed beachfront resort, and is lined by coastal residences tucked away in lush tropical greenery.
Keawakapu Beach is located about 15 miles from Maui's Kahului Airport. There is a parking lot across Kilohana Drive that is free, and access is permitted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The best time to visit Maui is during the dry and sunny summer season from April to October, when the average temperature hovers around 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Try to time your visit to Keawakapu early in the morning when the snorkeling visibility is best or in the late afternoon for sunset views.
What to do at Keawakapu Beach
Keawakapu Beach is an ideal stretch of sand for all travelers, from those looking to relax to more adventurous spirits. The northern parts of the beach often have excellent tide pools to explore at low tide, which are mini natural aquariums of clear water where you can spot fish and other marine life. A Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "It's got free parking, easy access, beautiful views, plenty of space and not remotely crowded, I can't imagine what else you could want in a beach. Keep an eye for sea turtles frequently swimming by!"
For even better viewing, head underwater to snorkel and view stunning reefs teeming with tropical species. Both the northern and southern ends of the beach offer reefs, but the latter is easier to access and less deep. Here, you may even spot an octopus! About 400 yards into the ocean, an artificial reef created by car parts dumped there in the 1960s is fascinating for divers to explore.
The mild waves make Keawakapu Beach ideal for swimming and paddleboarding, but occasionally, the swell can be intense. The beach has basic amenities and facilities, such as showers and bathrooms, but there are no lifeguards. For a picnic lunch or snacks, you can pick up supplies at the beachfront 808 General Store in the Mana Kai Resort. Stay later in the day for an incredible sunset against the backdrop of the Lanai and Molokai mountains.