Santa Monica's Chic Beachside Resort With Bungalows Is Classy, Timeless, And Beloved By Celebs
Santa Monica, known as one of the most famous beaches in the world, is a destination that blends sun, surf, and culture in a way few places can. Los Angeles is a city that thrives on reinvention, but some destinations manage to exude a sense of timeless charm amid the ever-changing tides. Nestled along the iconic Santa Monica coastline, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is one such haven. This luxurious resort combines old Hollywood glamour with contemporary elegance, offering a seaside escape that feels both exclusive and effortlessly inviting. From its lush grounds adorned with century-old fig trees to its impeccable service, the property has cemented its place as a treasured retreat for discerning travelers and A-listers alike.
For more than 100 years, the Fairmont Miramar has served as a serene refuge for those seeking a blend of California cool and sophisticated indulgence. Its prime location — just steps from the beach and the Santa Monica Pier — makes it a favorite among celebrities, locals, and visitors looking for a slice of Southern California paradise. Nearby is one of the West Coast's largest art galleries, adding a rich cultural dimension to this vibrant coastal city.
As you arrive at the Fairmont Miramar, you'll be greeted by one of Santa Monica's most iconic residents: a towering Moreton Bay fig tree that has stood sentinel at the entrance for over 140 years. Stretching 80 feet into the sky and spanning 120 feet with its intricate web of branches, this arboreal wonder offers shade and a sense of history to all who pass beneath its lush green leaves. While its figs are ornamental, the tree continues to bear witness to the Fairmont's legacy, its allure growing as steadily as its branches.
What to expect during a stay at the Fairmont Miramar
Located just steps from the beach, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel offers a perfect blend of vintage glamour and modern luxury. Each spacious room features plush beds and marble bathrooms. For those seeking more space and privacy, the bungalows and suites are nestled in lush gardens, offering a serene retreat from the bustle of the city. The hotel also provides accessible rooms to ensure every guest feels at home.
In addition to its accommodations, the hotel offers a range of amenities designed to elevate your stay. Fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of a state-of-the-art fitness studio, complete with the latest equipment, or join one of the hotel's dynamic fitness classes. Just a short drive away, guests can find a tranquil, free meditation garden, perfect for unwinding and reconnecting with nature. For those seeking more leisurely activities, the hotel regularly hosts events such as mixology classes, live music, group runs, and bike rides. Afternoon tea provides a relaxing break, while the nearby Santa Monica Farmers Market on Wednesday mornings offers a delightful way to explore local fresh produce and artisanal goods.
Known for its pet-friendly culture, Los Angeles is home to many establishments that cater to furry friends, and the Fairmont Miramar is no exception. For a daily fee, guests can bring their pets along and enjoy a variety of amenities specifically for them. The hotel provides dog bowls, beds, and waste bags, and it even offers a special dog menu featuring tasty dishes. Just across from the hotel, Palisades Park is perfect for walks, offering your four-legged companion plenty of exercise and fresh air. The concierge team is happy to assist with local pet grooming and sitting services, and guests can even arrange for a pet portrait to remember their stay.
Dining at the Fairmont
At the Fairmont Miramar, guests are treated to a vibrant array of culinary experiences that make it unnecessary to leave the property. FIG, the hotel's signature restaurant, offers Mediterranean-inspired dishes made from fresh, seasonal ingredients. Guests can indulge in wood-fired pizzas, vibrant salads, seafood, and rich pastas, all complemented by an extensive wine list. The Lobby Lounge, set beside a serene koi pond and calming waterfall, offers a peaceful atmosphere for enjoying delectable drinks and light bites, creating an ideal spot to relax after a day by the ocean.
Those seeking something more upscale must check out Soko Sushi, led by Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa. It offers a refined sushi experience with an intimate ambiance and a menu that's both innovative and expertly crafted. More casual dining options include The Bungalow, a lively outdoor lounge offering drinks and bites in a fun, laid-back environment. For a quick pick-me-up, Dogtown Coffee is a local favorite, offering an array of coffee and tea options, along with delicious breakfast treats to start your day. And when the sun is shining, the poolside kitchen is there to bring meals and refreshing drinks straight to your lounge chair. During the summer months, the hotel even hosts a poolside movie night every weekend, from Memorial Day through Labor Day, making it the perfect spot to enjoy both food and entertainment under the stars.
The Fairmont Miramar Hotel is a rare gem that blends timeless luxury with modern California charm. With its serene location, top-tier amenities, and a longstanding reputation as a favorite of A-listers and discerning travelers alike, the Fairmont Miramar ensures that every guest feels as though they've found their own private oasis in the heart of Santa Monica.