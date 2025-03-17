Santa Monica's Chic Beachside Resort With Bungalows Is Classy, Timeless, And Beloved By Celebs

Santa Monica, known as one of the most famous beaches in the world, is a destination that blends sun, surf, and culture in a way few places can. Los Angeles is a city that thrives on reinvention, but some destinations manage to exude a sense of timeless charm amid the ever-changing tides. Nestled along the iconic Santa Monica coastline, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is one such haven. This luxurious resort combines old Hollywood glamour with contemporary elegance, offering a seaside escape that feels both exclusive and effortlessly inviting. From its lush grounds adorned with century-old fig trees to its impeccable service, the property has cemented its place as a treasured retreat for discerning travelers and A-listers alike.

For more than 100 years, the Fairmont Miramar has served as a serene refuge for those seeking a blend of California cool and sophisticated indulgence. Its prime location — just steps from the beach and the Santa Monica Pier — makes it a favorite among celebrities, locals, and visitors looking for a slice of Southern California paradise. Nearby is one of the West Coast's largest art galleries, adding a rich cultural dimension to this vibrant coastal city.

As you arrive at the Fairmont Miramar, you'll be greeted by one of Santa Monica's most iconic residents: a towering Moreton Bay fig tree that has stood sentinel at the entrance for over 140 years. Stretching 80 feet into the sky and spanning 120 feet with its intricate web of branches, this arboreal wonder offers shade and a sense of history to all who pass beneath its lush green leaves. While its figs are ornamental, the tree continues to bear witness to the Fairmont's legacy, its allure growing as steadily as its branches.