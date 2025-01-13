Hidden On The California-Arizona Border Is A City With Waterfront Fun And A Low Cost Of Living
When visiting California, you have an endless array of destinations to choose from. Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego rank among the most popular Golden State destinations. However, with their popularity comes big crowds and high price tags. If you're looking for a low-key, affordable destination with riverside beaches, rich history, and blue-skied desert beauty, you needn't look further than a city called Needles.
Needles is a city of sub-5,000 people that's ranked by Niche as one of the lowest-cost places to live in California. The site gave Needles a B- for cost of living (but this is California, after all, so no town ranks higher than a B+). Niche rated the city highly for its vibrant nightlife, excellent range of outdoor activities, diverse population, and great weather — all great reasons to pay the city a visit yourself.
Situated on the California-Arizona border, Needles is most famously known as the gateway to Historic Route 66. Proudly featuring Route 66 emblems, retro restaurants, and motels with vintage signage, the city is the perfect stop on a stunning and storied U.S. road trip or an escape from Los Angeles' city life. Beyond the city's nods to its historic road trip legacy, you'll find a regional museum, home-style eateries, and plenty of outdoor adventures. Needles is a Golden State gem waiting to be discovered.
Get your kicks on Route 66 in Needles
If you're a traveler with a taste for nostalgia, a trip down Route 66 is a must. An open road lined with 1950s-style diners, classic motels lit with neon signs, and Americana-tinged roadside attractions, the historic route stretches across eight states, running from Chicago to Santa Monica. At the mouth of the California leg of the route is Needles. Upon entering the city, its passion for the historic highway is evident. The famous Route 66 shield is everywhere; it's painted on murals and pavement, sculpted in metal signs, and marks roadside attractions.
One of the designated roadside attractions in town is the El Garces Train Station. Built in 1908, the Neoclassical structure was formerly a Harvey House Hotel, restaurant, and Santa Fe railway office. Today, it's typically only open for private events, but you can contact the Needles Regional Museum across the street to set up a tour.
Be sure to check out the museum, too, which contains a treasure trove of local history, Route 66 memorabilia, and an adjoining thrift store. Inside the museum, you'll also find a statue of a lesser-known comic book character, Spike. A former Needles resident, "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz, drew Spike as the canine brother of Snoopy, and the town has fully embraced this lesser-known comic book dog. When you're leaving the museum, make sure to snap a selfie with the nearby mural, which includes vibrant depictions of Spike, the Santa Fe Railway, and the homages to Route 66.
Experience outdoor adventures and classic comforts in Needles
Resting along the Colorado River, Needles is also a great spot for waterfront recreation, offering ample opportunities for boating, water skiing, and fishing in the area. Eleven miles southeast of town, you can visit Pirate Cove Resort, a secluded oasis on the banks of the river with warm sandy beaches, nature trails, campsites, as well as luxury cabins for rent (just read the mixed Tripadvisor reviews before you go). To connect even more with Needles' scenic surroundings, the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge is a beautifully preserved natural habitat that's perfect for birding, picnicking, and wildlife observation.
When you've had your fill of sights and activities, and need to fill your belly, head over to the Wagon Wheel Restaurant. Serving home-style comfort food like chicken-fried steak smothered in homemade country gravy, the classic diner also operates a gift shop stocked with Route 66 souvenirs. The restaurant's interior is a retro wonderland, full of Americana memorabilia, wood-paneled walls, and cozy booths. While many of the mid-century motels in Needles have become vacant or transformed into apartment buildings, you can check into the Red Roof Inn for a vintage feel. Formerly the Hyatt Lodge, the chalet-style design and gable roof date back to the 1960s, harkening back to Needles' Route 66 glory days. Other good-value accommodations include the Hampton Inn and the Best Western Colorado River Inn. Combining historic and scenic beauty, Needles is the ideal locale for a Golden State getaway.