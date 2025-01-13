Hidden On The California-Arizona Border Is A City With Waterfront Fun And A Low Cost Of Living

When visiting California, you have an endless array of destinations to choose from. Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego rank among the most popular Golden State destinations. However, with their popularity comes big crowds and high price tags. If you're looking for a low-key, affordable destination with riverside beaches, rich history, and blue-skied desert beauty, you needn't look further than a city called Needles.

Needles is a city of sub-5,000 people that's ranked by Niche as one of the lowest-cost places to live in California. The site gave Needles a B- for cost of living (but this is California, after all, so no town ranks higher than a B+). Niche rated the city highly for its vibrant nightlife, excellent range of outdoor activities, diverse population, and great weather — all great reasons to pay the city a visit yourself.

Situated on the California-Arizona border, Needles is most famously known as the gateway to Historic Route 66. Proudly featuring Route 66 emblems, retro restaurants, and motels with vintage signage, the city is the perfect stop on a stunning and storied U.S. road trip or an escape from Los Angeles' city life. Beyond the city's nods to its historic road trip legacy, you'll find a regional museum, home-style eateries, and plenty of outdoor adventures. Needles is a Golden State gem waiting to be discovered.