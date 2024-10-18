Escape LA's City Life On This Scenic Road Trip To A Tiny California Town With Endless Fall Charm
With its toasty weather and scarce greenery, nothing about Los Angeles screams "fall." However, less than two hours away is Oak Glen, one of the best places to experience autumn in California. Located near the city of Yucaipa in San Bernardino County, a road trip from Los Angeles to this family-friendly destination is a must. To reach Oak Glen, visitors must traverse the I-10 highway and notably Oak Glen Road, which has spectacular mountain vistas surrounded by vegetation . Undoubtedly, this a great way to kick off a charming fall day in Oak Glen. But what is there to do once you get there? Plenty.
Oak Glen is one of Southern California's premier places for apple picking. Start off your day by visiting one of Oak Glen's many farms that feature U-Pick orchards, such as Stone Pantry Orchard, Los Rios Rancho, and Riley's Farm. At the time of this writing, all three are open by 10 a.m. Operating days and closing hours do vary so make sure to check depending on which farm (or farms) you decide to visit. Even so, road trippers should head out early to beat the notorious SoCal traffic. Keep in mind that visitors are not typically charged an admission fee (except for some special events) and apples are paid by the pound. Also note that apple season ends in November.
All that said, these farms offer more than just apple-picking. Visitors can press their own cider at Stone Pantry Orchard and Riley's Farm. And that is still just the start of all the fall fun you can have in Oak Glen.
Visit Oak Tree Mountain in Oak Glen, California
If you wrap up apple picking early, continue your road trip by driving to Oak Tree Mountain, less than 10 minutes away from the farms. This amusement park offers several unique activities for visitors of all ages, including axe throwing, corn hole, gold panning, and more. There is also a playground and a petting zoo. Most notably, Oak Tree Mountain features a nine-lane mountain slide open to little ones and adults. Visitors are taken to the top of the slide via a moving walkway. They then make the harrowing journey down the slide on a tube. Note that there is no admission fee for Oak Tree Mountain; guests only pay for the activities they want to partake in.
Oak Tree Mountain is also a destination for foodies. At Common Ground, open only on weekends, visitors can drink apple-themed cocktails, such as an apple cider mojito, and eat a chicken pot pie calzone, tacos, and other dishes. Then there's Apple Annie's Bakery & Restaurant, a California bakery once called the best place in the world to eat an apple pie. On Yelp, a reviewer wrote, "I don't think I will ever look at apple pie the same! This by far beat any apple pie we have ever tried in our existence." Apple Annie's, which is open daily, also serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but it can get crowded on the weekends and wait times can be long.
More things to do in Oak Glen, California
In addition to Oak Tree Mountain, there are other noteworthy stops to include on your Oak Glen road trip. If the weather is pleasant, take a hike at the Oak Glen Preserve. Right next to Los Rios Rancho, this gorgeous site is a great place to relish in Southern California's rare fall foliage. Have little ones who need to burn off excess energy before hitting the road back to Los Angeles? The Oak Glen Schoolhouse Museum has a playground. If the museum happens to be open at the time of your visit, pop in to explore the historic structure.
To purchase local goods to take home, check out Moms Country Orchards for produce, preserves, spices, and more. At the Holy Honey Company, flavored honey, soap, and other products are for sale. Before you leave Oak Glen, make sure to stop by Snow-Line Orchard. There you can pick up the perfect fall road trip snack: mini cider donuts. However, if you want to plan a weekend getaway, there are a few accommodation options in Oak Glen, like Stone Oak Manor, a stunning bed and breakfast dating back to 1926. Advance bookings are required and can be made online.
Moreover, there are several hotels nearby, like La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Yucaipa, located only 20 minutes away from Oak Glen. Free parking and breakfast are available to guests. For those seeking a similar road trip destination in the Golden State, consider the town of Julian, a hidden mountain town that flourishes in the fall.