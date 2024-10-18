Escape LA's City Life On This Scenic Road Trip To A Tiny California Town With Endless Fall Charm

With its toasty weather and scarce greenery, nothing about Los Angeles screams "fall." However, less than two hours away is Oak Glen, one of the best places to experience autumn in California. Located near the city of Yucaipa in San Bernardino County, a road trip from Los Angeles to this family-friendly destination is a must. To reach Oak Glen, visitors must traverse the I-10 highway and notably Oak Glen Road, which has spectacular mountain vistas surrounded by vegetation . Undoubtedly, this a great way to kick off a charming fall day in Oak Glen. But what is there to do once you get there? Plenty.

Oak Glen is one of Southern California's premier places for apple picking. Start off your day by visiting one of Oak Glen's many farms that feature U-Pick orchards, such as Stone Pantry Orchard, Los Rios Rancho, and Riley's Farm. At the time of this writing, all three are open by 10 a.m. Operating days and closing hours do vary so make sure to check depending on which farm (or farms) you decide to visit. Even so, road trippers should head out early to beat the notorious SoCal traffic. Keep in mind that visitors are not typically charged an admission fee (except for some special events) and apples are paid by the pound. Also note that apple season ends in November.

All that said, these farms offer more than just apple-picking. Visitors can press their own cider at Stone Pantry Orchard and Riley's Farm. And that is still just the start of all the fall fun you can have in Oak Glen.

