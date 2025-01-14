There's nothing quite as frustrating as waking up in your hotel room with a full day of sightseeing ahead of you only to find your body aching and nose running — but unfortunately getting a cold white traveling is tough to avoid. If you're leaving a warm climate for a snowy skiing adventure or the chilly weather back home for a balmy vacation on the beach, that risk gets even higher. In addition to all the usual risks of getting sick while you're away from home, like exhaustion, changes in routine, or getting exposed to germs on your flight, traveling between climates can open you up to sickness if you don't take the time to help your body adjust after you arrive at your destination and remember to stay hydrated.

To learn exactly why changing climates can lead to sickness and what travelers can do to prevent it, Islands consulted with Dr. Jason Singh, Chief Medical Officer and Physician at One Oak Medical. Dr. Singh explained: "Rapid changes between hot and cold climates force our bodies to quickly shift between different metabolic states ... This rapid switching can temporarily compromise our immune system's effectiveness."

Frustratingly, not only is your body less equipped to fight off diseases, but Dr. Singh explained that you're also more susceptible to them. When you go from hot to cold temperatures (or vice versa) mucus membranes dry out, making you more likely to get sick. "Studies have shown that rhinovirus, for instance, replicates more effectively in cooler nasal temperatures (33-35°C) compared to core body temperature which is why I'm seeing an uptick of rhinovirus infection right now post holiday travel."