'One Of Canada's Best Attractions' Is A Unique Immersive Biodome Museum For The Whole Family

The Montreal Biodome has a story as remarkable as the ecosystems it houses. Originally constructed as a velodrome for the 1976 Summer Olympics, the building was repurposed into a biodome in 1992. Its brutalist architecture features abstractly shaped concrete slabs, providing a striking contrast to the vibrant ecosystems inside. A layer of specially designed white fabric surrounds the enclosures, accentuating the natural light from massive skylights and creating an even more immersive experience.

Step inside, and you'll begin your journey in the Biodome's tropical rainforest — the museum's largest ecosystem with a climate boasting up to 80% humidity. Here, a caiman lounges near the water, frogs hide among dense foliage, and a sloth snoozes lazily in the trees. Next, the Laurentian Maple Forest showcases a typical Quebec landscape, complete with playful river otters, a lynx, and a curious porcupine. Meanwhile, the Gulf of St. Lawrence ecosystem showcases marine and estuary life, with shimmering fish, delicate anemones, and coastal birds. In the rocky Labrador Coast ecosystem, you'll find an energetic puffin colony. Finally, the Sub-Antarctic Islands area replicates the icy edges of South America, kept chilly for the comfort of its penguin inhabitants. It's the perfect place to cool off on a hot day with the family.

One of the newer exhibits in the Biodome's lower level, called "A Close-knit Nature," is all about sensory immersion. It offers hands-on experiences for visitors to touch furs, experience scents, and guess different animal sounds. Kids and adults alike will enjoy using the Biodome's mobile app to explore augmented reality features or dig into more information about the museum's plant and animal life. As you plan your visit, note that the Biodome is closed on Mondays.