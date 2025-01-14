Georgia's Largest And 'Most Beautiful' Lake Is One Of The Deadliest In America
Washing against five Georgia counties, Lake Lanier, is one of America's "most beautiful," according to various publications like The Travel. While it might be a popular destination spot for the vacation-goer looking for a taste of Southern charm, it's important to understand what's below the surface. A caution sign might not be permanently plastered along the 700 miles of shoreline, but that doesn't mean it hasn't temporarily been taped up in various locations. If that alone doesn't give you the creeps, you're in for a wild read.
The lake is said to be filled with dark whispers and haunted secrets, as it has a long history of visitor deaths and, being a man-made lake, an even longer history of racial violence. From boating incidents to drownings, there have been more than 200 deaths between 1994 and 2023, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. In fact, in 2023, 13 total drownings were reported, which is 10 more compared to the second-highest region of Allatoona. It's estimated that 700 deaths have occurred since the late 1950s, when the lake was completed.
So just how did one of America's top cabin getaways become one of the most feared? Well, the woodsy wonderland's murky waters also have quite a murky past. Legend has it that a now ghost town is what haunts the waters of Lake Lanier.
Oscarville's history and transformation
Before it was a man-made lake, it was a predominantly Black town known as Oscarville in Forsyth County. Georgia was known to be an epicenter of segregation and racial misconduct, and Forsyth County was a target in the early 1910s. It all began when three Black men were accused of sexually assaulting a white woman. These men were arrested, lynched, and executed. Afterward, more than 1,000 Black community members were driven out until the 1990s. NPR calls it "racial cleansing."
In 1946, Oscarville was essentially a ghost town, so Congress approved its transformation into a $45 million project, creating Lake Lanier. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built the Buford Dam to help with flooding and hydroelectric power . As one of the deadliest lakes in America, the lore of it being comparable to the most haunted destinations in the world, like Poveglia Island in Italy, is due to the water washing over the former Black community's businesses, homes, and cemeteries. Even the Netflix thriller, "Ozark," found it spooky enough to use as a filming location. After all, Georgia is filled with other hidden gem movie magic destinations, like Senoia, where "The Walking Dead" was filmed.
But in actuality, the ghost stories are easy to overlook because it's quite simple: they can't be proven. Many deaths can be attributed to the lake's murky waters, changing water levels, and submerged trees and other Oscarville remnants that can trap visitors — not ghosts.
How it gained its title as one of the prettiest
Before you take a left turn on your road trip to a stunning Midwest lake, like Michigan's Lake Superior, there are tons of reasons why Lake Lanier is a highly sought-after spot, despite the darkness that surrounds it. Water activities, of course, are the first. People love to hang out along the shoreline, swim in the water (even if it is "swim at your own risk," as there are no lifeguards on duty), and sail around in water vessels, such as kayaks, canoes, and/or jet skis. Just be sure to take safety precautions, like wearing a life jacket. The area also has various hiking and walking trails to enjoy the beautiful nature in the forest.
It's a unique location for camping, as well as cabin lodging, giving you many options of secluded areas for a serene getaway with friends and family. Lake Lanier also has a resort stay, with a water park and a golf course. The area has its own Margaritaville, which has a "License to Chill Snow Island" in the winter with snow tubing and a skating rink. So if you're not the type to splash around and explore nature, there are options for you, too! Although the lake has a gloomy narrative attached to it, it remains one of the most popular in Georgia and is a memorable vacation destination that appeases the whole squad.