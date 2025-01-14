California's Most Colorful Desert Canyon Hike Is An Awe-Inspiring Iconic Natural Landmark

To the south of one of the world's best sunset viewing spots in Joshua Tree National Park, there's a wilderness area of 26,242 acres known as the Mecca Hills Wilderness. This wilderness is home to a labyrinth of steep canyons formed by flash floods and telluric movements along the San Andreas Fault. This geological wonder within the Mecca Hills is known as Painted Canyon, and it's easily one of the best hikes in California.

Painted Canyon is considered a natural landmark for many reasons. One is its unique beauty, with the slot canyon's rocky walls seeming as if they had been hand-painted in different colors. Secondly, the canyon is of great cultural and spiritual significance to the local indigenous peoples, and last but not least, Painted Canyon is home to a variety of animal and plant life like smoke trees, painted bats, bighorn sheep, and desert tortoises. The canyon is also a favorite of scientists hoping to understand more about earthquakes' effects on Earth's crust.

All of those reasons likely led to President Joe Biden designating 624,000 acres of land in Southern California as Chuckwalla National Monument, named after a desert reptile. The land includes Painted Canyon. The land was designated on January 7, 2025. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told SFGATE that while hiking through the unique and colorful palette of this geological wonder, she was inspired to recommend the land to Biden for designation and protection. Travel to Painted Canyon —and maybe take the Ladder Canyon Trail — to see for yourself why the land spoke to Haaland.